Campaigns Largely Go Quiet for September 11: Daily Campaign Schedule

8:30 AM — Mayor de Blasio, Comptroller Scott M. Stringer and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito attends 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. 9/11 Memorial, West Street & West Side Highway, Manhattan.

11:45 AM Governor Cuomo Visits First Responders at Rescue 1 Firehouse. 530 West 43rd Street, Manhattan.

12:00 PM-7:00 PM — Assemblymember Michael Blake hosts day of service for hurricane victims. Blake’s District Office, 780 Concourse Village West, Ground Floor Professional, Bronx. Contact office for questions at (718) 538-3829, e-mail us at blakem@nyassembly.gov or sign up here https://act.myngp.com/voteblake/hurricanerelief to volunteer and donate.

12:30 PM Governor Cuomo Delivers Remarks at 9/11 Memorial Ride Lunch and Ceremony

Jacob K. Javits Center. Lieutenant Governor Hochul joins him. 655 W. 34th St, Manhattan.

2:00 PM Lieutenant Governor Hochul Speaks at Port Authority NY NJ 9/11 JFK Remembers Event. St. Peter’s Church, 22 Barclay Street, Manhattan.

6:30 PM – De Blasio, Stringer and others attend Staten Island Borough President James Oddo September 11 Commemoration. Postcards 9/11 Memorial, Bank and Wall Streets, Staten Island.