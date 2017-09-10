De Blasio and First Lady Visit Churches as Primary Nears: Campaign Schedule for Sept. 10

9:00 – Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese does a meet and greet outside Zabar’s. 2245 Broadway,Manhattan.

10:30 AM – Albanese does a meet and greet outside H&H Bagels – 1551 Second Avenue (betw. E80th and E81st Sts.) in Manhattan.

11:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio Greets Voters in the East Village. Tompkins Square Greenmarket

Ave A and East 7th St, Manhattan.

11:15 AM – First Lady McCray Delivers Remarks at Calvary Baptist Church. Calvary Baptist Church

111-10 Guy R Brewer Blvd, Queens.

Approximately 11:40 AM – De Blasio appears on 77 WABC Radio (This is a taped appearance.)

12:00 PM – McCray Delivers Remarks at The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York. The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York, 110-31 Merrick Blvd, Queens.

12:30 PM – De Blasio Delivers Remarks at First Corinthian Baptist Church. First Corinthian Baptist Church

1912 Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, Manhattan.

1:00 PM – Albanese Greenwich Village stroll, meet & greet.

1:00 PM — Jabari Brisport, Green Party Candidate for the 35th District City Council seat, will hold a grand opening for his new campaign office. 565 Lincoln Place, Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

1:15 PM – De Blasio Greets Voters in East Harlem. E 116th St and Lexington Ave, Manhattan.

2:30 PM – Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis attends Corriverton Annual Family Fun Day. Springfield Park, 147th Avenue & Springfield Blvd., Queens.

3:00 PM – De Blasio Delivers Remarks at the Bronx County BBQ. Co-Op City Little League, Co-Op City Blvd & Bellamy Loop, Bronx.

4:15 PM – Albanese press conference: The 318 Restaurant Workers Union endorse Sal for Mayor. Joy Luck Palace Restaurant, 98 Mott Street in Manhattan.

4:30 PM — Mallotakis attends Log Cabin Republican Club Fundraiser honoring retiring GOP Chair Adele Malpass & supporting the Maliotakis campaign. Galvanize, 315 Hudson Street, New York.