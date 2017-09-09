Pols Get Their March on at Labor Day Parade: Campaign Schedules for Sept. 9 and 10

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

9:00 AM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito attends Labor Day Parade. West 45th Street and Avenue of the Americas, Manhattan.

9:00 AM – 10:15 PM – Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese does a meet and greet at Zabar’s. 2245 Broadway, between West 80 and West 81 Streets, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — Governor Cuomo Marches in the 2017 Central Labor Council Labor Day Parade. 44th Street and 5th Avenue, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Comptroller Scott M. Stringer marches in 2017 New York City Labor Day Parade

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio marches in 2017 New York City Labor Day Parade

5th Avenue and 44th Street, Manhattan.

10:30 AM— Mark-Viverito speaks at National Action Network Rally. House of Justice, 106 West 145th Street, Manhattan.

11:00 to Noon – Albanese attends Bocce Tournament. Juniper Valley Park, 76th Street and Juniper Blvd. South, Middle Village, Queens.

11:00 AM — Assemblywoman and GOP mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis greet marchers at the Labor Day Parade. 5th Avenue and 44th Street, Manhattan.

11:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio Delivers Remarks at Flatbush Seventh Day Adventist Church

261 E 21st St., Brooklyn, NY

12:15 PM – De Blasio and Alicka Samuel Greet Voters. Intersection of Pitkin Ave & Rockaway Ave, Brooklyn.

12:30 PM — Malliotakis greets attendees at Glendale Kiwanis Community Day. The Shops at Atlas Park, 8000 Cooper Avenue, Glendale.

12:30 PM – First Lady Chirlane McCray and Council Member Mathieu Eugene Greet Voters. Intersection of Flatbush Ave & Church Ave, Brooklyn.

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Albanese marches in the Labor Day Parade. West 47th Street betw. 5th and 6th Aves., Manhattan.

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Albanese does meet and greet at Co-op City, Bronx.

3:30 PM — Malliotakis greets attendees at the Longwood Festival. Longwood Avenue (Intervale Avenue-Dawson Street), Bronx.

3:30 PM – De Blasio and Assembly Member Franciso Moya Greet Voters. Intersection of Junction Blvd & 57th Ave, Queens.

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Albanese meet and greet at Community Day in Ridgewood. Fresh Pond Road between Mehanan and Palmetto Streets, Queens.

7:30 PM — Malliotakis greets attendees at Holy Trinity-St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Festival. 1641 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

1:00 PM — Jabari Brisport, Green Party Candidate for the 35th District City Council seat, will hold a grand opening for his new campaign office. 565 Lincoln Place, Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

4:00 PM — Mallotakis attends Log Cabin Republican Club Fundraiser honoring retiring GOP Chair Adele Malpass & supporting the Maliotakis campaign. Galvanize, 315 Hudson Street, New York.