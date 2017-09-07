First Day of School as Primary Approaches: Official Schedules for Sept. 7

7:30 AM — New York State Assembly Member Michael Blake visits Bronx School for Law Government & Justice. 244 E. 163rd St, Bronx.

8:00 AM — Blake visits P.S. / M.S. 29 Melrose School. 758 Courtlandt Avenue, Bronx, NY

8:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio, Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, First Lady McCray and Schools Chancellor Fariña walk student to school. P.S. 277, 519 St Ann’s Avenue, Bronx.

8:30 AM – De Blasio Hosts Media Availability. P.S. 277, 519 St Ann’s Avenue, Bronx.

9:00 AM — Blake visits Bronx International High School . 1100 Boston Road, Bronx, NY

Approximately 9:45 AM – De Blasio Appears on Hot 97 (Note: This is a taped appearance, and timing is subject to change.)

Approximately 10:00 AM – De Blasio Appears Live on 1010 WINS

10:00 AM – Chancellor Fariña Visits a Universal Literacy school. PS 8 Luis Belliard School, 465 West 167th Street, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese hosts post debate press conference.City Hall steps, Manhattan.

Approximately 10:15 AM – De Blasio Visits School. P.S. 46, 2987 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – Chancellor Fariña meets parents and students in a Dual Language class. PS 76 William Hallett School, 3636 10th Street, Queens.

Approximately 11:15 AM – De Blasio Visits School. New Vision Charter High School for Advanced Math and Science IV and August Martin High School, 156-10 Baisley Boulevard, Queens.

11:30 AM — Blake visits CS 55: The Benjamin Franklin School. 450 St. Paul’s Place, Bronx, NY

12:10 PM – Chancellor Fariña Visits a College Access for All and Single Shepherd school. Kappa V, 985 Rockaway Avenue, Brooklyn.

12:30 PM — Assemblywoman and Republican Mayoral Candidate Nicole Malliotakis News Conference on the Columbus Statue Controversy. Base of the Christopher Columbus Memorial. Columbus Circle, Manhattan.

12:30 PM — Albanese hosts Animal Care press conference. Outside ACC shelter, 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.), Manhattan.

12:30 PM — Mark-Viverito Hosts Pre-Stated Press Conference. Red Room, City Hall.

Approximately 12:30 PM – De Blasio Visits School, P.S./I.S. 323, 210 Chester Street, Brooklyn.

Approximately 1:00 PM – De Blasio Appears Live on 97.9 La Mega

1:00 PM — City Council Stated Meeting. Council Chambers, City Hall.

Approximately 1:45 PM – De Blasio and Farina Visit School. Curtis High School. 105 Hamilton Avenue, Staten Island.

3:00 PM – Comptroller Scott M. Stringer Delivers Remarks at the Association of Asian American Investment Managers 2017 National Conference. The Harvard Club of New York City, 35 West 44th Street, Manhattan.

3:30 PM — Press Conference to Announce 3,200 + Signatures on the Save Inwood Library Petition: Sal Albanese & Josue Perez Will Speak about Inwood Library. Inwood Library (in front), 4790 Broadway (at Cumming St.), Manhattan.

5:30 PM – Albanese talk w/ NYU Stern Students. 44 W.4th St – Room 2-60, Manhattan.

6:00 PM — East Harlem Preservation Forum for District 8. Children’s Aid Society, 130 East 101st Street, Manhattan.

6:00 PM — New York City Housing Authority Branch of the NAACP, Inc. Community Forum for District 2. Grand Street Settlement, 80 Pitt Street (Rivington and Pitt Streets), Grand Cafe Room, Manhattan.

6:00 PM — East Kings County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Community Forum for District 43. Brooklyn Public Library, Bay Ridge Branch, 7223 Ridge Blvd, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM — Food Bank of New York City/Faith in New York City Council Candidate Forum in East Elmhurst (District 21). First Baptist Church, 100-10 Astoria Boulevard, Queens.

7:00 PM – Stringer Delivers Remarks at the Turtle Bay Association’s 60th Anniversary.

Japan Society, 333 East 47th Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM — Faith in New York City Council Candidate Forum for Harlem (District 9)

RC Lawson Building 3rd floor, 130-136 West 124th Street, Manhattan.

7:00 PM — Mark-Viverito speaks at Book Launch for “Reclaiming Gotham” by Juan González. The New School, 66 West 12th Street, Manhattan.