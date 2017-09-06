One Day, Four Debates, Nine Council Hearings: Political Schedules for Sept. 6

11:00 AM — Council Member Margaret S. Chin, Manhattan Borough Parks Commissioner Bill Castro; Linda Jones, Secretary of Seward Parks Conservancy; and Trever Holland, Community Board 3 Parks Committee Chair unveil two new basketball courts at Seward Park. Seward Park, Hester and Essex Street, Manhattan.

10:00AM — City Council Candidate, Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj and Dozens of Elected & Community Leaders endorse and discuss Gjonaj’s Lawsuit Citing the City for an Inequitable Distribution of Supportive Housing. Steps of City Hall, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — The City Council’s Committee on General Welfare will hold a hearing on a pre-considered bill urging Congress to reject proposed reforms to cut funding to SNAP and to reject efforts to convert the program into a block grant. 250 Broadway, 14th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM — The City Council’s Committee on Housing and Buildings will hold a hearing on Intro 1550-A, expanding the harassment statute to provide protections to tenants of 1- and 2-family private dwellings. 250 Broadway, 14th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM — The City Council’s Committee on Mental Health, Developmental Disability, Alcoholism, Substance Abuse and Disability Services will hold a hearing on several items. Please see agenda for details. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM — The City Council’s Committee on Consumer Affairs will hold a hearing on several items. Please see agenda for details. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito Visits Gaylord White Senior Center. 237 East 104th Street, Manhattan.

11:00 AM to 11:30 AM (approximate start time)— Democratic mayoral candidate Sal Albanese appears on the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC, 93.9 FM or wnyc.org.

11:00 AM — The City Council’s Committee on Transportation will hold a hearing on Intro 401-A requiring the DOT and the Department of Parks and Recreation to study the installation of bike share near parks. 250 Broadway, 14th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM — The City Council’s Committee on Mental Health, Developmental Disability, Alcoholism, Substance Abuse and Disability Services and the Committee on Public Safety will hold an oversight hearing on the NYPD’s responses to persons in mental health crisis. Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM — The City Council’s Committee on Land Use will hold a hearing on several items. Please see agenda for details. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:45 AM — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican nominee and common sense alternative to Bill de Blasio in the race for mayor, will hold a news conference to release her Education Plan for New York City. Front steps of the Tweed Courthouse, 52 Chambers Street, Manhattan.

12:30 PM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña and Mark-Viverito make an announcement. PS 51 – Elias Howe, 525 West 44th Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — The City Council’s Committee on Immigration will hold a hearing on several items. Please see agenda for details. 250 Broadway, 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

2:00 PM — The City Council’s Committee on Parks and Recreation will hold a hearing on Intro 629-A, requiring the Department of Parks and Recreation to extend the length of the season for city beaches and pools. 250 Broadway, 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

6:00 PM — Mark-Viverito Speaks at NYU/Communilife Forum on Suicide Among Latina and Black Teenagers. My Image Studios, 46 West 116th Street, Manhattan.

6:00 PM — Ocean Hill-Brownsville Coalition of Young Professionals Community Forum for District 41. Brooklyn Collegiate High School, 2021 Bergen Street, Brooklyn.

6:30 PM — Hispanic Federation, Inc. Community Forum for District 8. Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center, 1680 Lexington Avenue, Manhattan.

7:00 PM — Leading Contenders Democratic Mayoral Debate. TV: WCBS, WLNY-TV 10/55; Radio: 1010WINS, NewsRadio 880

7:00 p.m. — Faith in New York Upper West Side City Council Candidate Debate (District 6). JCC (Jewish Community Center), 334 Amsterdam Ave, Manhattan.