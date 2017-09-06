DA Hopefuls Clash, Mayor Expresses Regret: Campaign Headlines for Sept. 6

-Councilman Vincent Gentile, knocking the majority of his opponents for Brooklyn DA for their years working in former District Attorney Charles Hynes’ office
Malliotakis Needs Cash to Compete
Gotham Gazette
“In order to run a competitive campaign against [Mayor] de Blasio, [Assemblywoman Nicole] Malliotakis will need to be well-funded, and while she’s been careful with her spending so far, she must kick her fundraising into another gear — and soon — in order to run the type effort that might reach not only the city’s Republicans, but also the many independent, or unaffiliated, voters and moderate to conservative Democrats who she would need to pull off an upset win in November. To win the Bloomberg coalition, Malliotakis may not need Bloomberg money, but she will need a good haul from the series of fundraising events her campaign has scheduled over the coming weeks.”
De Blasio Expresses Rare Regret Over Donor-List Promise
PoliticoNY
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he regretted promising to release a list of donors who did not get favorable treatment from City Hall, more than a year after his original promise and just days after he published an op-ed that sought to quell questions about the issue. ‘Look, I said it in a moment of frustration that I thought a whole side of the story was not being recognized, and obviously it became a much more dramatic idea than I ever intended it to,’ de Blasio told reporters during an unrelated event at a police precinct in the Bronx.
Brooklyn DA Candidates Clash at Debate
Daily News
“The candidates went back and forth on questions from moderator Errol Louis and panelists Jeanine Ramirez and Juan Manuel Benitez, many of them offering similar answers on bail reform, prosecuting low-level crimes, preventing wrongful convictions and policy changes within the Trump administration that may affect residents.”
Bias Worries Scotch a Planned Debate for Monserrate, Moya
DNAinfo
“A planned debate between City Council candidates Assemblyman Francisco Moya and Hiram Monserrate was abruptly canceled Tuesday amid concerns over the original venue set to host the event — a Baptist church run by the pastor who presided over Monserrate’s marriage.”
After Incumbent’s Conviction, Queens Council Race Takes Shape
WNYC
“District 28 represents southeast Queens where the seat is currently vacant after City Council Member Ruben Wills was convicted of fraud and grand larceny this summer. The democratic race features Adrienne Adams, Community Board 12 chairwoman, who previously ran for the State Senate District 10 seat in 2016. Adams will face off against newcomers Richard David and Hettie Powell.”