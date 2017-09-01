Police Review Board Head Resigns; Dems Unveil Ads: Campaign Headlines for Sept. 1

“Over the last year, the C.C.R.B. has been disturbingly absent from the public debate about police misconduct and accountability.”

Christopher T. Dunn, the associate legal director for the New York Civil Liberties Union

Mayor Backs Bill to Revamp Waste Disposal

PoliticoNY

“Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday night announced his support for a contentious Council bill that, if passed, could fundamentally change how waste disposal is managed in the city and which is sure to draw backlash from New York City’s private carting industry. The bill, Intro 495, has languished in the City Council for years amid harsh criticism from industry groups and other Council members. De Blasio made the announcement during a town hall meeting in Williamsburg, standing alongside Councilmember Antonio Reynoso, one of the chief proponents and authors of the bill, who is facing a spirited primary challenge come September.”

Mayoral Hopefuls Offer Peek at Their Personal Finances

NY Post

Republican mayoral hopeful Nicole Malliotakis’ only earned income in 2016 was her Assembly salary, which is set at $79,500, her financial-disclosure form reveals. But the filing with the Conflicts of Interest Board also show the Staten Island assemblywoman and presumptive GOP nominee with nearly two dozen stock or bond investments of between $5,000 and $48,000 each in a variety of firms, including ExxonMobil, Bank of America and General Mills.

De Blasio and Albanese Unveil Ads

The mayor’s ad focuses on pre-K. Albanese offers two spots (you have to download them from here ), one attacking the mayor’s fundraising and the other laying out his housing plan. The mayor’s ad is hosted on an Act Blue page that asks visitors to “chip in to help us keep it on the air.”

Election-Year Shakeup at Police Oversight Board

The New York Times

“Maya D. Wiley, a former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, resigned on Thursday as chairwoman of the city’s police oversight agency, creating fresh turnover in an office that has seen other top officials leave in the last year-and-a-half. The move represents another shake-up at the agency, the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which under Ms. Wiley’s leadership had focused on holding more public meetings, even as critics said it failed to wield enough influence on pressing issues of police accountability.”

Councilman’s Convictions Spurs Competitive Primary for Queens Seat

Gotham Gazette

“The July corruption conviction and August sentencing of City Council Member Ruben Wills created a newly-open seat representing Council District 28 in southeast Queens. Because of the timing of the vacancy, the seat will be filled through the normal electoral calendar, with the determinative September 12 Democratic primary rapidly approaching.”