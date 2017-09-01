Art at the Limits: City Gallery of New York

As part of our Art at the Limits focus on the intersection of art and policy in New York City, we’ve invited readers to share their art with us—photos, other visual art, music, drama and more.

We aren’t collecting arts listings here. (Those can be submitted to our Events calendar.) We want to see and show the art itself.

If you’ve something to share, upload it here.

Once a week, we’ll be choosing our favorite city art and story submission and sending the winner a $20 Amazon Gift Card.

Luisa Baptista

Vivian Mandala

Luke T. O'Brien

Jay Shuffield

Vikii Wong

Maria Gallardo

Maria Gallardo / Mary G Photography

Maria Gallardo

Linda Lautrec

Kathaleen Linares

Bonita Y. Lei

HART

Elisabeth von Uhl

Vikii Wong

Roger Hernandez

Henry Cohen

Maggie Guardino

Ree-J

Hope Kaye

Hope Kaye

K Linares

Linda Lautrec

Normandeau Newswire

Erica Jackson

Chauncey Alcorn

Christopher L. Inoa

Chauncey Alcorn

Pat Donachie

Nelson Santiago

Fran Kilinski

Suman Bhattacharyya

Neil Bhatiya

Clarissa Sosin

“Litter Monsters” was created by 5th grade students from PS/MS 34 M, Franklin D. Roosevelt, a NYC public school located in Alphabet City. The animation and live action creation was part of Cafeteria Culture’s interdisciplinary environmental education program, Youth Media for Trash Free Waters, which was generously funded by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 2, Sustainable Materials Management Section, CASD.

Heather Anne Chamberlain

Karen Savage

Nick Perez

Caitlin Shann

Angely Mercado

Triada Samaras

Angelica Aquino

George Torres Jr..@gt_graffixx

Adi Talwar

Nelson Host Santiago

Nelson Host Santiago

Triada Samaras

Triada Samaras

Triada Samaras

Triada Samaras

An audio mosaic of protests against president-elect Trump

Audio by Victoria Edwards

Photo by Kate Pastor

Photo by Keith McDermott

Photo by Mike Lepetit

Photo by Mike Lepetit

Photo by James Maher

Photo by Keith McDermott

Photo by James Maher

Photo by Keith McDermott

Photo by James Maher

Photo by James Maher

Photo by Keith McDermott

Photo by James Maher

Photo by James Maher

Photo by Doug Turetsky

Photo by Sirin Samman

Kevin Collins

Photo by Kevin Collins

Frederick Joseph

Photo by Frederick Joseph

Photo by Mike Lepetit

Photo by Michael Pedron

Photo by Michael Pedron

Photo by Paul Sahner

Photo by Paul Sahner

Photo by James Maher

Photo by James Maher

Photo by Paul Sahner

Photo by Paul Sahner

Photo

by Michael Pedron