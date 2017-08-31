Malliotakis Hits Sandy Failures as de Blasio Surrogates Hit the Trail: Official Schedules for August 31

10:00 AM – Chancellor Carmen Farina Visits Mott Haven Academy Charter School. 170 Brown Place, Bronx.

11:00 AM — Assemblywoman and GOP mayoral nominee Nicole Malliotakis meets with local homeowners Dan & Kathy Ene, George Broadhead (President of the Gerritsen Beach Property Owners Association) and John Douglas (President of Gerritsen Beach Cares)to discuss the failures of the Build It Back recovery program and the problems that Texas may face during its rebuilding from Hurricane Harvey. In front of 51 Dare Court, Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn.

11:00 AM — Councilmember Margaret S. Chin, Department of Transportation and other city officials

announce a new project that opens Park Row to pedestrian and bicycle access since being closed off to vehicles after 9/11.Park Row and Pearl Street, Manhattan.

11:30 AM – De Blasio campaign surrogates Councilmember Barry Grodenchik & Assemblymember David Weprin speak at the Bayside Senior Center. 221-15 Horace Harding Expy, Queens.

12:00 PM — De Blasio campaign surrogate Assemblymember David Weprin speaks at SNAP Innovative Senior Center. 80-45 Winchester Blvd, Queens.

12:30 PM – De Blasio campaign surrogate Councilmember Mark Levine speaks at West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing. 135 West 106th Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM — Malliotakis meets with homeowners Joe & Kelly Ancona. In front of 140 Roma Avenue, New Dorp Beach, Staten Island.