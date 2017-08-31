Johnny Mac Tennis Project Pro Aim Raises More Than $300,000 to Make Tennis a Game Changer for New York Kids

– One of the World’s Largest Pro Am Features Doubles Event With Tennis Legends at SPORTIME Amagansett in Support of the Johnny Mac Tennis Project –

(East Hampton, N.Y.)–Tennis legends John McEnroe, Patrick McEnroe, Chris Evert, Mats Wilander, Pat Cash, stage, screen and television actress Jane Krakowski, and nearly 200 other tennis pros, amateurs, enthusiasts and spectators attended the Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s (JMTP) Third Annual JMTP Pro Am—one of largest Pro Ams in the world—in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 26.

Under sunny skies, the sold out, star-studded event—which has quickly become the premiere Pro Am in the Hamptons—raised more than $300,000 to support JMTP programs, including more than $100,000 raised at an evening auction. Illustrated by a moving video that launched the event under a tent on the grounds of SPORTIME Amagansett, the JMTP provides scholarships that change young lives by removing the economic and social barriers to success through tennis.

“The Johnny Mac Tennis Project believes that tennis is a change agent and a sport of opportunity for kids,” said JMTP Executive Director Ron Nano. “Our Tennis Pathway to Success® initiative provides multiple, year-round opportunities, from introductory programs provided to schools and community-based organizations, which focus on cultivating healthy lifestyles and self-discipline, to world-class tournament training for aspiring college scholarship recipients and professional athletes.”

John McEnroe said, “We created an annual event with 128 players, which is the size of a Grand Slam draw – pretty incredible. This year, we added Chris Evert and Pat Cash to the group, joining my brother Patrick, me, and Mats. It is all about the mission – to bring tennis to New York City kids who could not otherwise get to play, and to make some great New York players.”

The annual Pro Am—held at SPORTIME Amagansett in East Hampton—drew young and old amateur players excited to compete with top talent and alongside legendary tennis pros in a memorable afternoon of doubles matches. Participants competed in a round-robin doubles tournament alongside former WTA and ATP World Tour professionals, current and former Division I College players, and top John McEnroe Tennis Academy pros. In total, 64 professional players were partnered with 64 amateurs—as about 75 spectators cheered them on—and at the end of the day, Mike Williams and Francisco Diaz, were crowned the winners.

The Pro Am included an exclusive Benefactor Level, in which eight lucky amateurs competed with and against the tennis legends and current and former ATP and WTA touring athletes. Throughout the day, enthusiasts cheered as they watched the series of matches, mingled with tennis legends, dined on wine and appetizers, and bid on silent auction items.

JMTP’s Pro Am in the Hamptons sponsors included: Bird in Hand, Hamptons Magazine, HEAD Penn, Nike, Polar Beverage, and SPORTIME/John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

Immediately afterwards was an After Party under a star-filled sky, where players, guests and fans enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, an open bar, entertainment, dancing, and a live auction. Attendees also bid on vacation stays, US Open experiences, sports memorabilia, photographs and Sports Illustrated covers autographed by tennis legends, and dining experiences.

“This annual event is a unique and exciting opportunity in the Hamptons, right before the U.S. Open, to play or watch some great tennis, to see some Tennis Legends competing close-up, and to support a great cause,” says Patrick McEnroe, who serves as President of JMTP’s Board of Directors. “Most importantly, this event allows us to continue bringing tennis to kids and young adults who otherwise would not have access to the sport.”

About the Johnny Mac Tennis Project

The Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) changes young lives by removing the economic and social barriers to success through tennis. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, JMTP introduces the sport of tennis as a life-long health, fitness and social activity to thousands of under-resourced New York City area kids, particularly those living in East Harlem and the South Bronx, two communities immediately adjacent to their base at SPORTIME Randall’s Island. For a smaller group of dedicated young athletes, JMTP provides a pathway to success through competitive tennis, leading to college scholarships, careers in the industry, and, for a few, professional tennis careers and, perhaps, Grand Slam titles. Learn more: www.jmtpny.org.

About SPORTIME Amagansett

Located in the Town of East Hampton in the heart of the Hamptons, and open May to November, SPORTIME Amagansett offers 33 outdoor Har-Tru tennis courts, a hard-surface tennis and multi-sport court, a heated outdoor swimming pool, a 14,000 square foot multi-sport arena, a playground, three natural turf sports fields, two clubhouses and a camp house, a tennis pro shop and a cafe. Members enjoy expert game-arranging, private or group tennis instruction and clinics, and a range of tennis and social events. SPORTIME Amagansett is home to John McEnroe Tennis Academy Summer Tennis Training and to East Hampton Sports Camp @ SPORTIME. Learn more at: http://www.sportimeny.com/amagansett