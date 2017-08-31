Garbage Trucks, City Statues and the Armory Battle: Campaign Headlines for Aug. 31

“I have never heard her talk about pursuing elected office in Puerto Rico.”

Luis Miranda, co-founder of the MirRam Group consulting firm, on Speaker Mark-Viverito’s future plans.

* * * *

Sal Blasts Bill Over Un-Green Garbage Trucks

The New York Post

“In the home stretch of a relatively quiet Democratic primary, mayoral hopeful Sal Albanese on Wednesday turned his attention to garbage trucks — railing against Mayor de Blasio for allowing the Sanitation Department to buy 340 new diesel trucks. Albanese said just 44 of the agency’s 2,047 trash-collecting vehicles use compressed natural gas, which is much better for the environment than diesel fuel.”

* * * *

De Blasio on Delicate Territory Amid Debate Over Monuments

The New York Times

“Now he has seized hold of the national debate over the removal of confederate monuments by ordering a review of all possible ‘symbols of hate’ in the city — once again grabbing national attention while simultaneously putting himself in a tricky situation. He has been peppered with questions about how far the review will go to cleanse New York of potentially offensive figures and whether this or that sculpture should stand or fall. Some see him as playing into the hands of President Donald J. Trump, who warned that the push to remove Confederate monuments could go to far.”

* * * *

Armory Battle Looms Large in Brooklyn Council Race

WNYC & Gotham Gazatte

In District 35, which includes Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, incumbent Laurie Cumbo is facing a tough reelection. Many Crown Heights residents are angry over plans to redevelop the Bedford-Union Armory — a vacant military building the de Blasio administration wants to turn into high-end condos, recreational space and affordable housing. ‘Laurie Cumbo has finally come out against the deal, but she had a lot of opponents and critics saying she was too slow to oppose it,’ said Ben Max, executive editor of Gotham Gazette.

* * * *

A Glimpse Into the Judicial Races We All Ought to Care About

Kings County Politics

Ten candidates for five open Kings County Civic Court judgeships and one 6th Circuit Court judgeship participated in a forum Monday that was marked with discussions of criminal justice reform and court system improvements.

* * * *

Why is Melissa Mark-Viverito, Candidate for No Office, Raising so Much Dough?

PoliticoNY

“The speaker, who is term-limited from running for re-election, has been one of the most prolific fundraisers on the Council this year, including a $15,000 haul over the last filing period. The large sums have left political observers wondering what, exactly, Mark-Viverito is raising money for — with speculation ranging from a campaign for Congress, to a mayoral run in 2021, to a longshot bid to be governor of her native Puerto Rico.”