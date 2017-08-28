De Blasio Signs Tobacco Bills; Vigil for Immigrant Mother: Politics Schedule for August 28

10:15 AM — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul visits Maspeth small businesses with Council Member Elizabeth Crowley. Maspeth Federal Savings Bank, 56-18 69th Street, Maspeth, NY

10:30 AM — Mayoral candidate Sal Albanese holds a press conference to advocate for adding more ferry service for Staten Island. Outside Staten Island Borough Hall, 10 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island.

10:45 AM — Hochul participates in roundtable discussion with local business owners. Maspeth Conference Room, 56-05 69th Street, Maspeth.

11:15 AM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul tours small business. Rosa’s Pizza, 5526 69th Street, Maspeth.

12:00 PM — Hochul Highlights State Investment in Gotham Greens New Greenhouse Facility 189-60 Jamaica Avenue, 5th Floor, Queens.

12 PM – Mayor de Blasio signs tobacco bills and holds media availability. NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, T-Building, 2nd Floor Auditorium, 451 Clarkson Avenue, Brooklyn.

7:00 PM — New Sanctuary Project, Holy Rood Church, Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, Office of US Rep. Adriano Espaillat, Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa, NYS Senator Marisol Alcantara and more hold interfaith vigil to support Amanda Morales-Guerra in her quest for justice and to stay in the US with her three young children. Holyrood Church. 179th Street and Fort Washington Avenue. Washington Heights, Manhattan.