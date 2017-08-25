De Blasio Signs Bills, Forum in District 1 Race: Campaign and Official Schedules for August 25

11:30 AM — Assembly Member Michael Blake attends Community Fair – Neighborhood SHOPP Senior Center. 2070 Clinton Avenue Bronx.

8:30 AM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul Rings in Women’s Equality Day with Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney at Nasdaq Opening Bell. Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, Manhattan.

8:30 AM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña delivers remarks at the CityLaw Breakfast. New York Law School – 2nd Floor event center, 185 West Broadway, Manhattan.

10:00 AM — Lieutenant Governor Hochul Recognizes Progress of New York Women on Women’s Equality Day During Joint Press Conference With Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney

Outside of Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – Mayor de Blasio holds public hearings and signs bills. Gracie Mansion, 88th Street and East End Avenue, Manhattan.

12:30 PM — Assembly Member Michael Blake attends Mid Bronx Desperadoes Annual Back to School Street Fair. East 174th Street (between Boston Road and Hoe Avenue), Bronx.

1:30 PM — Assembly Member Michael Blake attends Urban Health Plan’s 2nd Back to School Event. Boriqua Community Health Center, 3209 Third Avenue, Bronx.

6:00 PM — The Coalition to Protect Chinatown and the Lower East Side District 1 City Council Candidate Forum. Seward Park High School, 350 Grand Street, Manhattan.