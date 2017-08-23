Debate Approaches and Council Races Shift: Campaign Headlines for August 23



“I just think that’s been declared dead on arrival.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Mayor de Blasio’s plan to boost MTA funding with a tax on millionaires, per Politico



* * * *

Harlem Race is a Test for Council’s Newest Incumbent

City Limits

The story:

“Did Harlem really mean it when they picked longtime pol Bill Perkins to serve as their councilman during the special election held last February? Or was that just a Valentine’s Day blooper? That’s at least what a busy field of seven challengers are hoping is the case. They point to the fact that the February 14 Special Election, held to replace Councilmember Inez Dickens, brought out only about two thirds of the voters that made it to the last Democratic primary in 2013. Now that Perkins is up for re-election, some of his challengers are running for the second time this year, hoping they’ll have more success now with better name recognition and a more normal election date. A few contenders are entirely new to the scene.”

What to Watch for in Tonight’s Debate

Gotham Gazette

The story:

“[Bill] de Blasio — the incumbent mayor with a massive fundraising advantage and many endorsements from labor unions and other elected officials — is a heavy favorite. {Sal] Albanese, however, sees the debate as a major opportunity to get more New Yorkers to learn about his campaign, increase his fundraising for the final weeks of the primary race, and find a way to victory on September 12, in what is expected to be another terribly low turnout election. Given the one-on-one nature of the debate — especially juxtaposed to the crowded primary field of four years ago — expect a pointed, at least somewhat substantive discussion of key issues facing the city.”

Brooklyn’s Eugene Looking More Vulnerable in 40th District Race

Kings County Politics

The story:

“According to last Friday’s second round of public campaign financing, [Pia] Raymond secured $74,533 in taxpayer funding for smaller donations raised giving her a total of $70,050 on hand to spend in the race. [Incumbent Councilmember Mathieu] Eugene didn’t qualify for any public financing and now trails Raymond with $56,752 on hand to spend to do messaging and rally workers to get out the vote as the race moves to the home stretch.”

Cuomo, De Blasio Spat Over MTA Financing Continues

Politico

The story:

“While de Blasio thinks his proposal to tax wealthy people to better fund the subway system is politically viable, Gov. Andrew Cuomo could not disagree more. ‘I just think that’s been declared dead on arrival,’ Cuomo told reporters on Tuesday, following an unrelated press conference in the Rochester suburb of Henrietta. What of congestion pricing, which de Blasio considers bad policy and politically ‘inconceivable’? It is, in fact, ‘feasible,’ Cuomo said.”

Key Endorsement in Queens Council Race

Daily News

The story:

“City Councilwoman Julissa Ferreras-Copeland is endorsing Assemblyman Francisco Moya — who faces a competitive race against a disgraced ex-pol and ex-con — for the Queens Council seat she is vacating. Moya is facing off against Hiram Monserrate, who is trying to make a comeback after he was expelled from the state Senate for slashing his girlfriend’s face with glass, and did jail time for stealing city money in a separate fraud case.”