Food Policy Debate, Council Looks at Suits vs. NYPD: Official Schedules for August 22

10:00 AM – The Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management holds a hearing on Intro 1439-A requiring agencies to notify food rescue organizations before disposing of food and on Intro 1514-A, facilitating food donations. 250 Broadway, 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

10:30 AM – The Committee on Oversight and Investigations holds a hearing on Intro 0119-D which calls on the evaluation of civil actions, claims, complaints, and investigations alleging improper police conduct. 250 Broadway, 14th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM – Grassroots Organizations, the Wrongfully Convicted, Faith Leaders, Legal Groups will Call on Cy Vance & other District Attorneys to Change Restrictive Discovery Practices and Support Reforms. Manhattan Criminal Court – 100 Centre Street, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – The Committee on Land Use holds a zoning hearing on several items. Please see agenda for details. 250 Broadway, 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

11:00 AM – The Committee on Consumer Affairs holds a hearing on Preconsidered Intro T2017-6525 which calls on establishing an office of nightlife and a nightlife advisory board. 250 Broadway, 16th Floor Committee Room, Manhattan. Live video here.

12:00 PM – Senator Marisol Alcántara, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo, Independent Democratic Conference, Entertainment Unions, Television Artists Urge Signage of TV Diversity Tax Credit. 250 Broadway, 20th Floor, Manhattan.

12:00 PM – Chancellor Carmen Fariña Joins Mayor de Blasio for an education announcement. Tweed Courthouse – Room 118, 52 Chambers Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM – Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito Visits and Greets Seniors at Wagner Senior Center. 435 East 120th Street, Manhattan.

1:00 PM – The Subcommittee on Landmarks, Public Siting and Maritime Uses holds a landmark hearing on Manhattan District 11 Garage and Lot Cleaning Unit. Committee Room, City Hall, Manhattan. Live video here.

6:30 PM – Food Bank For New York City hosts a forum for City Council candidates in District 8, focused on hunger and poverty. Candidates Diana Ayala, Tamika Mapp and Robert Rodriguez are scheduled to participate. LSA Family Health Service, 333 East 115th Street, Manhattan.