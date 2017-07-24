NYC Restaurant Week Dinner at Scarpetta

LDV Hospitality’s Scarpetta is thrilled to participate in in NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2017, where foodies, both tourists and locals alike, can enjoy fine dining at a palatable price. For just $42 per person, guests can indulge in a luxurious three-course Prix Fixe Dinner Menu, highlighting the restaurant’s philosophy of creating bold flavors by amplifying the essence of seasonal ingredients. Guests can enjoy Scarpetta’s classic dishes, such as Spaghetti with Tomato & Basil and Creamy Polenta with Fricassee of Truffled Mushroom, along with new Summer features from the Scarpetta Beach menu, such as Zucchini Mezzaluna with Zucchini Blossoms & Anchovy Butter and Raw Red Snapper with Pickled Fennel & Citrus.

Scarpetta’s Restaurant Week Dinner Menu will be available Monday through Thursday from 5:30 PM – 10:00 PM, Friday from 5:30 PM – 11:00 PM and Sunday from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM. The welcoming environment and indulgent menu should put Scarpetta at the top of any NYC foodie’s Restaurant Week list.

Scarpetta’s Summer 2017 Restaurant Week Dinner Menu:

Primi Piatti – Choice of one:

Raw Red Snapper — Pickled Fennel / Citrus

Creamy Polenta — Fricassee of Truffled Mushrooms

Spring Salad — Farmer’s Market Spring Vegetables / Truffle Vinaigrette

Secondi – Choice of one:

Spaghetti — Tomato & Basil

Zucchini Mezzaluna — Zucchini Blossoms / Anchovy Butter

Branzino — White Asparagus Vinaigrette / Shaved Asparagus / Bluefoot Mushrooms

Roasted Chicken — Spaetzle / Spring Vegetables / Fava Puree

Dolci – Choice of one:

Coconut Panna Cotta — Caramelized Pineapple & Guava “Soup”

Crème Fraîche Cheesecake — Pear Compote / Praline Gelato & Crispy Meringue

Chocolate Cake — Salted Caramel Gelato & Chocolate Butterscotch