TROLLEY TOUR OF GREEN-WOOD “PERMANENT RESIDENTS” WHO SET THEIR SIGHTS ON NEW YORK HARBOR

Author Marian Betancourt & Green-Wood Historian Jeff Richman to Lead Trolley Tour

Ahoy, New York! New York Harbor is at the center of the city’s evolution from colonial trading outpost to global capital for business and industry. Join Jeff Richman, Green-Wood’s historian, and Marian Betancourt, author of the recently-published Heroes of New York Harbor: Tales from the City’s Port, for a special trolley tour exploring Green-Wood’s permanent residents who set their sights on this famous port of call. You will learn about the men who spearheaded the Erie Canal, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel; maritime disasters that inspired iconic memorials like the Pilot’s Monument, men who served on the first ironclad warship USS Monitor, and much more.

Green-Wood – 25th Street at 5th Avenue, Brooklyn – Meet inside the Main Gate.

Take the “R” train to 25th Street in Brooklyn and walk up the hill one block and into the Cemetery.

Free parking is available.