Uptown Stands Up to ICE & More: The Schedule for Friday August 18

10:00 a.m. – Councilwoman Margaret Chin will receive endorsements from tenant leaders and discuss her record fighting for public housing tenants in front of Multi Tastes Diner, 23 St. James Place.

12:00 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer makes an announcement about the future of the Manhattan Garment District and the work of the Garment District Steering Committee. Steps of City Hall, Manhattan.

1:00 p.m. – The uptown community rallies to protect a single mother of three facing deportation by ICE. Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat, New York State Senator Marisol Alcantara, New York State Assemblywoman Carmen De La Rosa and others will be present. Rally at Holyrood Church, where the family has taken sanctuary, 179th Street and Fort Washington Avenue, Manhattan.

1:00 p.m. – Mayoral candidate Robert Gangi canvases on 125th Street in Harlem.