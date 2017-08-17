Slave Burial Ground, M/BWE Contracting: Democracy’s Timetable for Thursday August 17

11:00 a.m. – Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement. Moynihan Train Hall, 33rd Street and 8th Avenue, Manhattan.

12:00 p.m. – Public Advocate Letitia James hosts sex education training for seniors at Tilden Senior Center, 630 Mother Gaston Boulevard, Brooklyn.

1:00 p.m. – New York State Senator Jesse Hamilton, the office of Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, and others hold a press conference calling for the investigation of a potential African burial ground site at the site of the press conference: 193 9th Street, Brooklyn.

6:00 p.m. – The NYC MWBE Alliance hosts its first membership engagement event, offering information to attendees about M/WBE contracting and celebrating the organization’s two-year birthday. WeWork Harlem, 8 West 126th Street, Manhattan.

7:30 p.m. – James receives Community Appreciation Award at the NYPD Muslim Officers Society 9th Annual Scholarship Dinner. Terrace on the Park, 52-11 111th Street, Corona, Queens.