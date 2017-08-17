Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership and Baruch College Host Free Small Business Assistance Forum on Tuesday, September 12

(New York, NY) – The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) and Baruch College will host their annual Small Business Assistance Forum on Tuesday, September 12 at Baruch College’s William and Anita Newman Conference Center. This year’s event, titled “The Launch. The Buzz. The Buy-in,” will focus on entrepreneurship from the launch of a business to its growth.

Glenn Emanuel, a lecturer with the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College, will moderate a panel discussion with an esteemed panel of successful entrepreneurs: Ben Guttmann of Digital Natives; Katherine Quiles of ATAX; David Steingard of Laughing Man Coffee; and Leanne Shear of Uplift Studios. The event, which will feature a networking breakfast with informational resources for small business, also is supported by General Assembly and NYC Business Solutions.

Who: Glenn Emanuel, Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College; Ben Guttmann, Digital Natives; Katherine Quiles, ATAX; David Steingard, Laughing Man Coffee; Leanne Shear, Uplift Studios; Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Executive Director Jennifer Brown; and District business leaders and community members

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2017

8:00 – 11:00 AM

Where: Baruch College’s William and Anita Newman Conference Center

151 East 25th Street, 7th Floor

The event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are required. Register online at http://www.flatirondistrict.nyc/news-and-events/events-calendar/event-detail/1249 by September 11.

“An important priority at Baruch College is to nurture entrepreneurship and small businesses in New York City,” said Christina Latouf, Vice President for Communications, External Relations and Economic Development at Baruch College. “We are proud to partner with the Flatiron BID in this free annual event for our community, and to provide workshops from starting to grow your business as a way to advance our city’s economic vitality.”

“The BID’s Business Assistance Forums are terrific platforms for local small business owners to network and learn about the latest tools and tactics that will help them achieve their goals,” said Jennifer Brown, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership BID. “We thank Baruch College, our panelists, our workshop leaders, and all of the resource table participants, for providing their support and expertise.”

Following the panel discussion, there will also be educational workshops presented by Richard Gelles, CEO of Insensation; Steven Matt from TellMeYourGoal.com; Denise Patrick, CEO of TEACH LEAD INSPIRE and professor at Baruch College; and, Lavall Chichester, Entrepreneur and Digital Marketing Educator and Lecturer at NYU, Baruch College, and Brooklyn College.

Attendees may choose to attend one of four entrepreneurial workshops focused on launching your business, building your team, finding the right office or coworking space, and identifying and working with changing marketing trends.

The workshops are:

Launching Your Business, led by Lavall Chichester

Building & Creating Your Team, led by Denise Patrick

Co-working or Office Space?, led by Richard Gelles

Evolving/Changing Marketing Trends, led by Steven Matt

The U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Emergency Management, NYC Business Solutions – Division of Business Services (SBS), Baruch College’s Field Center for Entrepreneurship and School of Continuing and Professional Studies, and the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership will have resource tables at the event.

To learn more about Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership, visit: http://www.flatirondistrict.nyc/

About the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership

The Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District, formed in 2006, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the area’s reputation as one of New York’s most vital and exciting neighborhoods. This is accomplished by maintaining a clean and safe environment for the district’s businesses, residents and visitors; by spearheading area improvement projects; and by marketing the diverse business and retail options in this vibrant and historic neighborhood.

Learn more at www.FlatironDistrict.nyc

Facebook: FlatironDistrict.nyc/facebook

Twitter & Instagram: @FlatironNY

Email: info@flatironbid.org