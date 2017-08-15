Max & Murphy: Experts Talk Gender, Race and the Local Elections

Gotham Gazette

Issues like race and gender usually make the headlines when someone makes a particularly bigoted or idiotic statement, but they in fact play a constant role in politics that cannot be underestimated.

In a time when many feel women’s rights are under assault nationally, New York City is threatened with the possibility of a rapid loss in female leadership, with many female councilmembers resigning or term-limited out.

Meanwhile, Mayor de Blasio’s main challenger is a female pol—but one who voted for Trump and has falsely claimed rape rates are on the rise.

This Tuesday, Dr. Christina Greer, political science professor from Fordham University, and Alexis Grenell, a Democratic strategist and co-founder at Pythia Public Affairs joined the Max & Murphy podcast—well, just the Max this time—to discuss issues of gender, race, and the state and city elections.

What should feminists think of Nicole Malliotakis? Can Queens City Council candidate Monserrate be forgiven for assaulting his girlfriend? What, in fact, are women’s issues—and can only women be their champions? Are recent racist insults against State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins the biggest barrier she faces? Tune in here for the answers.