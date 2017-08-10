Malliotakis’ Appeal, Warrants Dismissed and other Campaign Headlines for Thursday August 10

“Every day, those who pay attention to these things see her sitting with seniors in the Bronx, visiting public housing in Manhattan, talking with parents in Brooklyn, singing with church crowds in Queens and shoring up her base in Staten Island.”

–Michael Tobman editorializing in New York Jewish Life on Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis’ strengths, as quoted by Voices of New York

Opinion: Malliotakis a ‘Formidable’ Candidate

Voices of New York, sourcing from New York Jewish Life

“Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican running for mayor against Bill de Blasio, is a ‘formidable’ candidate who ‘should be taken seriously,’ Michael Tobman, publisher of New York Jewish Life, writes in an editorial. Tobman, a Democrat, is an attorney and former senior aide to Chuck Schumer, the senior Democrat representing New York in the U.S. Senate. Noting that ‘heavyweight Democrats ducked’ challenging de Blasio in a primary fight, Tobman lauds Malliotakis for being ‘tireless, media savvy, unafraid and public minded.'”

The Deadline to Register to Vote this Fall is Fast Approaching

Gotham Gazette

“…While elected officials have generally acknowledged the flawed election process in the state, there has been little concerted action. In January, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a legislative package known as the “Democracy Project” intended to modernize elections. The package included such reforms as early voting, automatic voter registration, and same-day voter registration. However, Cuomo was largely silent on the issue and voting and electoral reform were ultimately left out of the state budget passed in April. Mayor Bill de Blasio also promised an aggressive push for electoral reform before the end of the legislative session in Albany this year, but only followed through with two telephone town halls.”

644,000 Old Warrants Scrapped for Crimes Like Public Drinking

New York Times

“For years, beginning in the 1990s, aggressive enforcement of minor offenses, like riding a bike on a sidewalk or drinking in public, was a fundamental part of policing in New York. But one of the lasting consequences of that enforcement has become a major policy dilemma, as more and more people lived with the threat of jail time for long-ago, low-level charges. On Wednesday, in a sweeping coda to those policing practices, more than half a million outstanding warrants for minor charges dating back at least 10 years were dismissed in a coordinated effort by New York prosecutors to ease the enduring effects of that era. The district attorneys for Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens collectively moved to dismiss about 644,000 warrants, the latest in a string of actions to reduce the number of people passing through the criminal courts and city jails on charges that would otherwise merit little more than a fine or community service.”

Why I’m Leaving the N.Y. Senate

State Senator Daniel Squadron, explaining his resignation in the New York Daily News

“In the state Senate…Democrats have repeatedly been denied control of the chamber by cynical political deals, despite winning an electoral majority — including in 2016. And the status quo has proven extraordinarily durable: It barely shuddered when the leaders of both legislative chambers were convicted of corruption…There are no easy answers, but I believe stronger candidates, a sharpened approach and better policies at the state level can help turn the tide nationally. In the coming months, along with entrepreneur Adam Pritzker and Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University, I will launch a national effort focused on addressing this crisis — joining others already doing important work toward 2018 and beyond.”

Critics Say NYC’s Progressive Mayor Isn’t Doing Enough to Integrate Schools. Here’s Why He Might Be Dragging His Feet

City and State

“…While the city has taken some steps toward creating more diverse schools, de Blasio has poured little of his energy into integration. Why would a liberal mayor, who ran his campaign on a promise to tackle ‘a tale of two cities,’ make only halting moves on an issue that seems core to a left-leaning agenda? We spoke with a dozen parents, advocates, and academics, who say his constituents simply aren’t aligned on the issue — and he could risk losing their support if he tries a bolder approach. And despite the work of a growing network of activists, a notable advocacy gap means the mayor hasn’t faced intense pressure to act.”