Check Out Our Updated Guide to Who’s On the Ballot

The Board of Election has released an official list of candidates for the September 12 primary. Some candidates didn’t make it, and there are some new names on the list as well.Check out our updated “Who’s Running for Mayor” and “Who’s Running for Council” pages, part of our ongoing 2017 Election Watch series. Sign up for the free Election Watch newsletter here.

(Note: the official list of candidates for the general election won’t be released until after the primary, so you’ll see the general elections candidates have not been updated yet. We’re also continuing to add Facebooks, Campaign Websites and Twitter pages for each candidate.)