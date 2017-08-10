Broadway Junction, Construction Safety: Democracy’s Timetable for Thursday August 10

7:30 am – The Coalition for Community Advancement in Cypress Hills/East New York hosts a press conference to outline demands relating to the Economic Development Corporation’s potential redevelopment of Broadway Junction. Across from 2440 Fulton Street at Broadway Junction, Brooklyn.

1:00 pm – An outreach event for the Senior Citizen Rent Increase Exemption and the Disability Rent Increase Exemption programs is held at 75-35 31st Avenue, Jackson Heights, Queens. The event lasts until 4:00 p.m.

2:00 pm – Public Advocate Letitia James hosts a press conference to release an investigation on construction safety training. City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2:00 pm – Free legal services offered for matters relating to housing, trusts and estates, elder law, and government benefits until 5 pm at Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn