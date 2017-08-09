John McEnroe, Patrick McEnroe, Chris Evert, Mats Wilander, Pat Cash and Others to Face Off at Third Annual Johnny Mac Tennis Project Pro Am in the Hamptons on August 26

-Pro Am Doubles Event featuring Tennis Legends at SPORTIME Amagansett, followed by an After Party, all in support of the Johnny Mac Tennis Project campaign to make tennis a game changer for New York kids-

Visit www.jmtpny.org to sign-up and to purchase tickets

(East Hampton, N.Y.)– Tennis Hall of Famer John McEnroe, Patrick McEnroe, Chris Evert, Mats Wilander, Pat Cash and other Tennis Legends will participate in the Johnny Mac Tennis Project’s (JMTP) Third Annual JMTP Pro Am in the Hamptons on Saturday, August 26. The star-studded event will raise funds to support JMTP programs that change young lives by removing the economic and social barriers to success through tennis.

“The Johnny Mac Tennis Project believes that tennis is a change agent and a sport of opportunity for kids,” says JMTP Executive Director Ron Nano. “Our Tennis Pathway to Success® initiative provides multiple, year-round opportunities, from introductory programs provided to schools and community-based organizations, which focus on cultivating healthy lifestyles and self-discipline, to world-class tournament training for aspiring college scholarship recipients and professional athletes.”

John McEnroe shares, “We have created an annual event with 128 players, which is the size of a Grand Slam draw – pretty incredible. This year, we have added Chris Evert and Pat Cash to the group, joining my brother Patrick, me, and Mats, with more players to come. It is all about the mission – to bring tennis to New York City kids who could not otherwise get to play, and to make some great New York players.”

The annual Pro Am draws amateur players anxious to compete with top talent and alongside legendary tennis pros in a memorable afternoon of doubles matches.

The JMTP Pro Am will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at SPORTIME Amagansett at 320 Abrahams Path, Town of East Hampton. Participants will compete in a round-robin doubles tournament (up to seven rounds of approximately 15-20 minutes each) alongside former WTA and ATP World Tour professionals, current and former Division I College players, and top John McEnroe Tennis Academy pros. In total, there will be 64 professional players partnered with 64 amateurs.

The Pro Am will include an exclusive Benefactor Level, in which eight lucky amateurs will compete with and against the tennis legends, and current and former ATP and WTA touring athletes. All Benefactors will get to play seven rounds of doubles against other Benefactor Pro Am teams.

Immediately following the tennis event will be an After Party at SPORTIME Amagansett for players, guests and fans. Dress will be casual and guests, hosted by Johnny Mac and friends, will enjoy passed hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, an open bar, live entertainment and dancing, a live auction and more.

“This annual event is a unique and exciting opportunity in the Hamptons, right before the U.S. Open, to play or watch some great tennis, to see some Tennis Legends competing close-up, and to support a great cause,” says Patrick McEnroe, who serves as President of JMTP’s Board of Directors. “Most importantly, this event allows us to continue bringing tennis to kids and young adults who otherwise would not have access to the sport.”

JMTP’s Pro Am in the Hamptons sponsors include: Bird in Hand, Hamptons Magazine, HEAD Penn, Nike, and SPORTIME/ John McEnroe Tennis Academy.

For more information on sponsorships and tickets, visit www.jmtpny.org or contact JMTP at info@jmtpny.org or 212-427-6150.

About the Johnny Mac Tennis Project

The Johnny Mac Tennis Project (JMTP) changes young lives by removing the economic and social barriers to success through tennis. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, JMTP introduces the sport of tennis as a life-long health, fitness and social activity to thousands of under-resourced New York City area kids, particularly those living in East Harlem and the South Bronx, two communities immediately adjacent to their base at SPORTIME Randall’s Island. For a smaller group of dedicated young athletes, JMTP provides a pathway to success through competitive tennis, leading to college scholarships, careers in the industry, and, for a few, professional tennis careers and, perhaps, Grand Slam titles. Learn more: www.jmtpny.org.

About SPORTIME Amagansett

Located in the Town of East Hampton in the heart of the Hamptons, and open May to November, SPORTIME Amagansett offers 33 outdoor Har-Tru tennis courts, a hard-surface tennis and multi-sport court, a heated outdoor swimming pool, a 14,000 square foot multi-sport arena, a playground, three natural turf sports fields, two clubhouses and a camp house, a tennis pro shop and a cafe. Members enjoy expert game-arranging, private or group tennis instruction and clinics, and a range of tennis and social events. SPORTIME Amagansett is home to John McEnroe Tennis Academy Summer Tennis Training and to East Hampton Sports Camp @ SPORTIME. Learn more at: http://www.sportimeny.com/amagansett

