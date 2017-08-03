Malliotakis Hits ‘Pay to Play’ as Mayor & FLONYC Address Supporters: Democracy’s Timetable for August 3

9:30 AM — Comptroller Scott M. Stringer rides New York City Subway with the “Riders Respond Transit Tour.” 125th Street A/C/B/D Station, Manhattan.

10 AM — Nicole Malliotakis News Conference with Comptroller Candidate Michel Faulkner on “Pay-to-Play in Bill de Blasio’s New York.” Water’s Edge Restaurant, 4-01 44th Drive, Long Island City, Queens.

12 PM — Council Member Margaret S. Chin will join concerned straphangers to demand increased investment for badly needed repairs and improved service. East Broadway ‘F’ line station, Manhattan.

1:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio hosts press conference on crime statistics with Police Commissioner James O’Neill, 1 Police Plaza, Manhattan.

5:30 PM – Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña delivers brief remarks at a reception for Sotheby’s Prep for Prep summer program. 1334 York Avenue, Manhattan.

6:30 PM — Actor and Activist Danny Glover to Participate in Intergenerational Conversation at National Climate Justice Youth Summit. Union Theological Seminary, 3041 Broadway, at W121st Street, Manhattan.

6:30 PM – De Blasio and First Lady McCray deliver remarks at the Harlem Week Reception. Gracie Mansion, Manhattan.

Approximately 8 PM — De Blasio and McCray deliver live-streamed remarks to more than 50 volunteer-led organizing meetings across the five boroughs. (Watch here)