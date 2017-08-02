De Blasio Holds Harlem Town Hall & More: Schedule for Wednesday August 2

11:00 a.m. – Mayor Bill De Blasio delivers remarks at the Annual New York State Financial Control Board Meeting. So does Comptroller Scott Stringer. The open-press event will take place at the New York State Governor’s Office, 633 3rd Avenue Floor 38, Manhattan.

11:00 a.m. – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa launch NYS Council on Women and Girls at the New York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, Manhattan.

11:00 a.m. – The City Council Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections meets to discuss new appointments to the Board of Standards and Appeals and the Civilian Complaint Review Board. Council Chambers at City Hall, Manhattan.

7 pm – De Blasio participates in a town hall meeting for Harlem constituents at the Police Athletic League, Inc. Harlem Center at 441 Manhattan Avenue. Challenger Sal Albanese makes an appearance outside the town hall on the corner of West 119th Street.