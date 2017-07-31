Max & Murphy: Top Strategists Break Down the Race for Mayor

William Bell/Gotham Gazette

Even if it doesn’t quite feel as though the campaign for mayor has truly begun, the calendar says the September 12 primary is a mere six weeks away, and the signs that summer is beginning to give way to fall are all around.

Department stores are ramping up the back-to-school sales. Major League Baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline is a few hours away. And a new poll out Monday shows the race for mayor is tightening, though mainly because Mayor de Blasio’s appeal seems to be slipping, not because his opponents are winning over more voters. Meanwhile, what has become the key policy topic in the race, the subway crisis, continues to grind on.

Rebecca Katz, a long-time Democratic consultant who helped de Blasio become mayor, and Mollie Fullinton, an experienced Republican operative who recently worked for Paul Massey, joined the Max & Murphy podcast on Monday to discuss the race.

Why didn’t a higher-profile candidate step up to challenge de Blasio? How did the media affect Paul Massey’s chances? What are the potential inflection points over the next three months that might change the trajectory of the race? Does it matter whether de Blasio is likeable? Does Sal Albanese’s challenge hurt or help the mayor?

Listen below for the answers and more.