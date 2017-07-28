Five Election 2017 Must-Reads For Friday, July 28

“In Bill de Blasio’s New York, criminals like this are a privileged class.”

–Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis, on the ICE sweep of ‘criminal aliens’ in New York City

De Blasio has Hugh Poll Lead, But Many Remain Undecided

NY1

Forty-three percent of registered voters say they would vote for de Blasio, a Democrat. Eleven-point-six percent say they’d cast their ballot for Republican candidate Nicole Malliotakis, an Assemblywoman from Staten Island. Bo Dietl, the fiery former NYPD detective running as an independent, gets six percent. Sal Albanese, a Democrat also running on the Reform Party line, gets close to four. But there is a sizeable chunk of the electorate still up for grabs.

GOP Mayoral Hopeful Wants City’s Sanctuary to be More Selective

AMNewYork

“I will continue the sanctuary policy that had been put in place by Ed Koch . . . and reiterated by every mayor and expanded by Michael Bloomberg, but I will not tolerate or support a policy that protects individuals who are committing crimes against immigrants and citizens here in the city of New York,” Nicole Malliotakis said.

De Blasio’s Signature Early Childhood Program Expands to 3-Year-Olds

Newsday

Nearly 800 students who are 3 or about to turn 3 will begin “3-k” classes in September in two districts that cover the South Bronx and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, Ocean Hill and East New York neighborhoods, de Blasio said.

League of Conservation Voters Back De Blasio

Politico

Advocates would still like to see more aggressive moves on cutting building emissions — the biggest source of greenhouse gases in the city — and flood protections for sections of the city facing chronic floods as sea levels rise. However, if there is a single issue that de Blasio and his predecessor, Mike Bloomberg, have agreed on, it is the need to prepare for and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Why Doesn’t Cuomo Go Solo on Election Reform?

Gotham Gazette

Advocates of voting reform, who were disappointed by the lack of meaningful electoral reform during the 2017 legislative session, were buoyed by the news, praising it as an important first step, but they also noted that a lot more can be done to increase access to registration and voting.