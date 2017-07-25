Mayor’s MTA Wish List and Post’s ‘Smoking Gun’: Campaign Newswire for July 25

“I guess you didn’t get the memo from City Hall.”

Go Between for De Blasio Donor Didn’t Register as Lobbyist

New York Times

When one meeting with city officials on behalf of restaurant owner and de Blasio donor Harendra Singh resulted in an unsatisfactory offer, Neil Kwatra angrily responded, “I guess you didn’t get the memo from City Hall,” according to one participant. Yet none of Mr. Kwatra’s efforts on behalf of Mr. Singh, in 2015, were registered as lobbying work, even though Mr. Kwatra and his company, Metropolitan Public Strategies, have registered as lobbyists for other clients, including United for Affordable NYC, a short-lived nonprofit group created by Mr. de Blasio to support his housing policies.

City Hall Lists Demands for Forthcoming MTA Response Plan

Office of the Mayor

Among the highlights: “The plan should return the more than $450 million of operating funds diverted from the MTA to the State general fund since 2011 and provide a clear accounting of how and when the additional $1 billion of State funds announced by the governor will be available.”

Rikers Attacks Soar Despite Efforts to Reduce Violence

Daily News

Despite millions of dollars spent and a detailed plan to reduce violence, stabbings and slashings are still on the rise in the city jails, records show. Records show the number of such attacks on Rikers Island and other jails increased by 26 percent in fiscal year 2017, which ended June 30. There were 165 stabbings and slashings during the fiscal year — up from 131 in 2016 and 108 in 2015.

Mayor Pushes Counterparts on Climate Change

The Observer

De Blasio called on mayors worldwide to use their bully pulpits to “push a little harder” to improve sustainability and environmentally-friendly policies in their cities, saying it was time to take “matters into our own hands.” Delivering opening remarks at the 100 Resilient Cities’ Global Resilience Summit, de Blasio reflected on the impact of the Superstorm Sandy of 2012 and stressed that President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord demonstrated the need for mayors to take a bigger role on climate change. He also highlighted the progress made under OneNYC, a long-term environmental plan he released in April 2015.

Post Claims ‘Smoking Gun Email’ in ‘Homeless Sweep’ Story

New York Post

Two law-enforcement sources separately read to The Post a portion of an e-mail Monday that read, according to the sources: “Before the mayor arrives at the 4th Avenue station, the officers are to sweep the station for homeless persons as well as the Jay Street station. There will be press at the 4th Avenue station.” City Hall spokesman Austin Finan doubled down on denying the directive Monday, saying, “Once again, readers should know that these sources are refusing to provide their names because what they are saying is not true.”