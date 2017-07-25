Democracy’s Timetable: Campaign and Official Schedules for July 25

9:30 AM — Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at Shema Kolainu Annual Legislative Breakfast. Princeton Club of New York, 15 West 43rd Street, Manhattan.
12:00 PM – Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina visits Thomas A. Edison Career and Technical Education High School. 165-65 84th Ave., Queens.
2:30 PM – Comptroller Scott Stringer attends State Senator Brad Hoylman Senior Resource Fair. Theresa Lang Student & Community Center, 55 West 13th Street, Manhattan.
5:30 PM – Comptroller Scott Stringer attends #GetOrganizedBK Civic Festival. Prospect Park Bandshell, 9th Street and Prospect Park West, Brooklyn.
6:00 PM — Assemblyman Michael Blake delivers the keynote address at MCNY Bronx Presents: What is Manhood? A Panel Discussion on Men’s Issues. Metropolitan College of New York, 463 East 149th Street, Bronx.