Democracy’s Timetable: NYC Politics and Government Events for July 24, 2017

10:30 AM – Mayor de Blasio delivers remarks at the 100 Resilient Cities’ Global Resilience Summit opening plenary. Jazz at Lincoln Center, 10 Columbus Circle, Manhattan.
11:30 AM — Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at the Saw Mill Park groundbreaking.140th Street and Brook Avenue, Bronx.
Approximately 1 PM — Mayoral candidate Bo Dietl appears on the Max & Murphy podcast in a taped appearance that is released online.
Approximately 7:00 PM – Mayor de Blasio appears on NY1’s Road to City Hall