PolitiStat: The Numbers Behind New York City’s 2017 Municipal Election

Thursday, July 20

5

The number of New York City Council members who, according to the latest Board of Elections reports, are running completely unopposed this year.

Wednesday, July 19

63.2%

On-time performance, year-to-date, by New York City Transit. Their target was 75 percent.

Tuesday, July 18

$1,796,144.63

Amount of money raised by Mayor de Blasio’s campaign from outside New York City.

Monday, July 17

780,226

The number of registered, active New York City voters whose registration is recorded as “blank.” The total number of Republicans and third-party registrants is about 615,500.