Democracy’s Timetable: NYC Politics and Government Events for July 20, 2017

9:30 AM – Comptroller Scott Stringer Tours New Hotel Trade Council Center. 265 Ashland Place, Brooklyn.

10:00 AM — The City Council’s Committee on Finance takes up various matters. Council Chambers, City Hall. Live video here.

10:00 AM — The City Council Committee on Health will hold a hearing on extending the effective date of Introduction 1233-A, which relates to the prohibition of circus performances with wild or exotic animals. Committee Room, City Hall. Live video here.

10:00 AM – Mayor De Blasio Delivers Remarks. Brooklyn Health Center, 265 Ashland Place

Brooklyn.

10:00 AM – DOT Commissioner Trottenberg, Acting DDC Commissioner Barrio and Council Member Dromm Break Ground on New Diversity Plaza. 37th Road between 73rd and 74th Streets, Jackson Heights, Queens.

10:30 AM – Deputy Mayor Buery, Strategic Partnerships Director Fialkoff and MOIA Commissioner Agarwal Announce NYCitizenship Expansion. Queens Public Library, Main Foyer, 89-11 Merrick Boulevard, Jamaica, Queens.

10:30 AM – Stringer Delivers Remarks at Celebration of Right to Counsel Legislation. New York County Lawyers’ Association, 14 Vesey Street, Manhattan.

10:45 AM The City Council Committee on Rules, Privileges and Elections will hold a hearing on the appointment of Thomas Sorrentino to the Taxi and Limousine Commission. Council Chambers, City Hall. Live video here.

11:00 AM – Stringer Delivers Remarks at Transit Center’s Press Conference on Improving Subway Accessibility. Outside MTA Headquarters, 2 Broadway, Manhattan.

11:00 AM – DCAS Commissioner Camilo and Council Member Miller Open New Computer-Based Testing Center. 118-35 Queens Boulevard, 5th Floor, Forest Hills, Queens.

11:00 AM – TLC Commissioner Joshi Holds Milestone 500th Vision Zero Driver Outreach Meetings. El Rey Restaurant, 147-13 Hillside Avenue, 2nd floor, Jamaica, Queens.

1:30 PM – DOF Offers Application Assistance for Rent Freeze Program. Queens Library, 98-30 57th Avenue, Corona, Queens.

3:00 PM – Deputy Mayor Buery and DYCD Commissioner Chong Visit Summer Youth Employment Program Participant. Modell’s Sporting Goods at Plaza 48, 35-00 48th Street, Long Island City, Queens.

4:00 PM – City Agencies’ Outreach Event on Immigrant Rights and Domestic Violence. 7 Train Flushing- Main Street Station, Flushing, Queens.

6:30 PM- Department of Cultural Affairs’ Materials for the Arts Program Hosts Free Workshop with Artist in Residence Dianne Smith. Materials for the Arts, 33-00 Northern Boulevard, 3rd Floor, Long Island City, Queens.

7:00 – 9:00 PM – DVS and DCLA Public Artist in Residence Bryan Deorries Present “Theater of War: Hercules in Arverne.” Macedonia Baptist Church, 330 Beach 67th Street, Arverne, , Queens.

7:30 PM – De Blasio Speaks at Bronx Democratic Party Annual Dinner. Marina del Rey, 1 Marina Drive, Bronx.

8:30 PM – Stringer Presents Award at National Hispanic Business Group 32nd Annual Awards Gala. Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall Street, Manhattan.