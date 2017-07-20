De Blasio Dishes Out Policy, Malliotakis Wants Travel Costs: Campaign Newswire for July 20

“I believe it’s important that when we ask the mayor how much has it cost the taxpayers for various trips around the United States, or around the world, that he give the public that answer.”

-Republican mayor candidate Nicole Malliotakis

If policy reports are your thing, Wednesday was your day: The de Blasio administration released no fewer than three major policy documents over the course of the day: CreateNYC, AccessibleNYC and Age-FriendlyNYC. One of them even made the headlines …

WNYC: The de Blasio administration unveiled a broad, citywide cultural plan on Wednesday aimed at expanding diversity and inclusion. CreateNYC is a blueprint to achieve several of the administration’s goals, like investing in cultural groups in under-represented communities, improving affordability for individual artists, and increasing the diversity of both the audience and the workforce at cultural institutions.

And in other news …

Kings County Politics: While City Councilmember Carlos Menchaca and Assemblyman Felix Ortiz, both Latinos, continue to be the big names in the upcoming 38th City Council District primary covering Sunset Park and Red Hook, Chinese-American attorney Chris Miao offers a well thought out vision on the district’s number one issue – the plight of immigrants. Miao argues that any city council member representing the district needs to balance two important objectives to serve the immigrant community. “One is protect the community, legal or illegal immigrants who are just trying to make a living in the district, from deportation and from harassment,” said Miao. “The other is to help immigrant families to improve their daily lives and improve their way of life.”

Gotham Gazette: As Mayor Bill de Blasio spent his third day in Queens for his week-long City Hall in Your Borough initiative, presumptive Republican mayoral nominee Assemblymember Nicole Malliotakis showed up at his Manhattan workplace to reprimand the mayor for a lack of transparency for his numerous trips out of the city. … [A]fter a brief news conference, Malliotakis hand-delivered to the mayor’s office a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for information on the mayor’s travel expenses from 21 trips he has made in the last three-and-a-half years.

Daily News: A Queens landlord who reported his tenants to ICE after they complained about him to the city has been slapped with a retaliation charge, the Daily News has learned. “Our message is loud and clear: we will hold landlords accountable for discrimination in our city,” Mayor de Blasio said in a statement. “We stand with tenants, regardless of their origin, in Queens and across the five boroughs.”

PoliticoNY: Malliotakis has made it a cornerstone of her campaign to suggest that crime is getting worse under de Blasio, despite a spate of statistics showing major crimes have remained at or near their historic lows during the mayor’s tenure. Murders and shootings have barely budged since Michael Bloomberg left office at the end of 2013, leading some prominent skeptics to concede that de Blasio’s reforms, particularly a vast reduction of stop-and-frisk, have not had the catastrophic effect on policing that some had predicted.