Election 2017: Who’s Who in the Race for Mayor?

Every municipal office in New York City is up for grabs this fall: mayor, comptroller, public advocate, all five borough presidencies and all 51 City Council seats. The office of Brooklyn district attorney is also on the ballot. While few of the races are generating buzz so far, many look to be competitive and all will shape how the city addresses challenges in criminal justice, education, transit and more over the next four years. The information below will help you make more informed choices.

When is the election?

The primary election is on Tuesday, September 12 and the general election is on Tuesday, November 7.

Who is running?

A list of mayoral candidates is below. A list of competitive City Council seats is here.

When are the debates?

Here’s a calendar.

How do I participate?

Click here to check on your voter registration or here to register anew. You can find your polling place here. Deadlines for voters and candidates are listed here.

What do these offices do?

The second page of this briefing paper gives a great thumbnail description of each of the offices up for a vote this year.

How can I find out who represents me?

Use this great tool from the League of Women Voters.

How do I learn about earlier elections?

The city’s Board of Elections offers on its website results from the 2013, 2009, 2005 and 2001 citywide elections. The New York City Campaign Finance Board has old voters’ guides, video of past years’ debates and quadrennial reports that give a rough overview of each campaign season.

How do I find out who has donated to the campaigns?

The New York City Campaign Finance Board offers a very user-friendly search tool.

What do the latest polls say?

See the latest surveys from Quinnipiac, Marist and Sienna.

How do I keep up with the latest campaign news?

I have a question I want to ask a candidate. What do I do?

Send it to us right here; we’re keeping a list and asking the best ones, and we’ll publish the answers (or non-answers) we get.

How do I find out more about the key issues?

City Limits has been covering policy in New York City since a guy named Abe Beame was mayor. Our reporting is a good place to start learning about affordable housing, criminal justice, health and the environment, the economy, education and more. All our Election 2017 coverage is right here.

How do I find out more about the candidates?

One way is to look over their website and social media presence. The Campaign Finance Board‘s voter guide, which comes out toward the end of the election season, is an excellent resource. Another is to listen to the Max & Murphy podcast, where Gotham Gazette and City Limits interview candidates and the people who promote or cover them.

An attorney, financial adviser and former New York City Councilmember

Actor and advocate for disabled Americans

Security manager

Commercial lawyerDemocrat

Criminal justice reform advocate, brother of Kalief Browder

Former machine operatorLibertarian

Incumbent mayor

Businessman

A former NYPD detective who now runs a private investigation firm





Gangi is the former executive director of the New York Correctional Association and the founder of the Police Reform Organizing Project.





: “an engineer, inventor, research scientist, and a US Navy Officer.”





Attorney and frequent candidateRepublican





BusinessmanRepublican





Joyner is a community advocate and service-sector worker.





* * * *





Malliotakis is a Republican Assemblywoman from Staten Island.





Police officer





retired Correction Officer





An entrepreneur, writer, golf fanatic and proud millennial.





a graduate student at Union Theological Seminary





Syed says he is the first Muslim candidate for New York City mayor





The CEO of a virtual reality technology company called Ultro Labs.