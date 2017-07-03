Election 2017: Who’s Who in the Race for Mayor?

Every municipal office in New York City is up for grabs this fall: mayor, comptroller, public advocate, all five borough presidencies and all 51 City Council seats. The office of Brooklyn district attorney is also on the ballot. While few of the races are generating buzz so far, many look to be competitive and all will shape how the city addresses challenges in criminal justice, education, transit and more over the next four years. The information below will help you make more informed choices.
When is the election?
The primary election is on Tuesday, September 12 and the general election is on Tuesday, November 7.
Who is running?
A list of mayoral candidates is below. A list of competitive City Council seats is here.
When are the debates?
Here’s a calendar.
How do I participate?
Click here to check on your voter registration or here to register anew. You can find your polling place here. Deadlines for voters and candidates are listed here.
What do these offices do?
The second page of this briefing paper gives a great thumbnail description of each of the offices up for a vote this year.
How can I find out who represents me?
Use this great tool from the League of Women Voters.
How do I learn about earlier elections?
The city’s Board of Elections offers on its website results from the 2013, 2009, 2005 and 2001 citywide elections. The New York City Campaign Finance Board has old voters’ guides, video of past years’ debates and quadrennial reports that give a rough overview of each campaign season.
How do I find out who has donated to the campaigns?
The New York City Campaign Finance Board offers a very user-friendly search tool.
What do the latest polls say?
See the latest surveys from Quinnipiac, Marist and Sienna.
How do I keep up with the latest campaign news?
I have a question I want to ask a candidate. What do I do?
Send it to us right here; we’re keeping a list and asking the best ones, and we’ll publish the answers (or non-answers) we get.
How do I find out more about the key issues?
City Limits has been covering policy in New York City since a guy named Abe Beame was mayor. Our reporting is a good place to start learning about affordable housing, criminal justice, health and the environment, the economy, education and more. All our Election 2017 coverage is right here.
How do I find out more about the candidates?
One way is to look over their website and social media presence. The Campaign Finance Board‘s voter guide, which comes out toward the end of the election season, is an excellent resource. Another is to listen to the Max & Murphy podcast, where Gotham Gazette and City Limits interview candidates and the people who promote or cover them.
Sal F. Albanese
Bio: An attorney, financial adviser and former New York City Councilmember
Party: Democratic
Website
Campaign finance info
Darren D. Aquino:
Bio: Actor and advocate for disabled Americans
Party: Republican
Website
Campaign finance info
Eric W. Armstead
Bio: Security manager
Party: Undeclared
Campaign finance info
Richard Bashner
Bio: Commercial lawyer
Party: Democrat
Website
Campaign finance info
Garrett M. Bowser
Website
Campaign finance info
Akeem Browder
Bio: Criminal justice reform advocate, brother of Kalief Browder
Website
Campaign finance info
Aaron A. Commey
Bio: Former machine operator
Party: Libertarian
Campaign finance info
Bill de Blasio
Bio: Incumbent mayor
Party: Democratic
Office of the Mayor
Campaign website
Campaign finance info
Roque R. De La Fuente
Bio: Businessman
Party: Republican
Website
Campaign finance info
Richard A. Dietl
Bio: A former NYPD detective who now runs a private investigation firm
Party: Independent
Campaign website
Campaign finance info
Robert Gangi
Bio: Gangi is the former executive director of the New York Correctional Association and the founder of the Police Reform Organizing Project.
Party: Democratic
Website
Campaign finance info
Robb Gosine
Bio:: “an engineer, inventor, research scientist, and a US Navy Officer.”
Party: Independent
Website
Campaign finance info
Aniello (Neil) V. Grimaldi
Bio: Attorney and frequent candidate
Party: Republican
Website
Campaign finance info
Walter N. Iwachiw
Bio: Businessman
Party: Republican
Campaign finance info
Scott Joyner
Bio: Joyner is a community advocate and service-sector worker.
Campaign finance info
Abbey S. Laurel-Smith
Campaign finance info
Ese A. O’Diah
Campaign finance info
Nicole Malliotakis
Bio: Malliotakis is a Republican Assemblywoman from Staten Island.
Official Assembly page
Legislation sponsored
Website
Campaign finance info
Joel Rodriguez
Bio: Police officer
Campaign Website
Campaign finance info
Eric Roman
Bio: retired Correction Officer
Campaign finance info
Collin J. Slattery
Bio: An entrepreneur, writer, golf fanatic and proud millennial.
Campaign finance info
Karmen M. Smith
Bio: a graduate student at Union Theological Seminary
Party:
Website
Campaign finance info
Ahsan Syed
Bio: Syed says he is the first Muslim candidate for New York City mayor
Campaign finance info
Mike Tolkin
Bio: The CEO of a virtual reality technology company called Ultro Labs.
Website
Campaign finance info
Tony Avella is the only hope for the NYC middle-class. He’s a native New Yorkers who has represented a Queens middle-class neighborhood for years.
Robert Gangi Announces Candidacy for Mayor of New York, NY Times, https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/05/nyregion/robert-gangi-candidacy-mayor-new-york.html?_r=0
http://www.villagevoice.com/news/no-free-ride-for-de-blasio-bob-gangi-launches-upstart-campaign-running-on-the-mayors-left-9853831
Scott Joyner for Mayor !
can you update this!
Does anyone know if Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente is running for mayor?
Aniello Grimaldi running as neil is a Republican candidate for Mayor of N Y C
ngrimaldi2006@hotmail.com
You list some of the candidates as “democrat” but they are not endorsed by the democratic party for this election. Isn’t that misleading? They are endorsing the incumbent. A sitting democratic incumbent has NEVER lost an election in the history of NYC.
David Dinkins lost the mayoral general election in 1993. Ed Koch lost the Democratic primary in 1989. Abe Beame lost the Democratic primary in 1977. John O’Brien lost the general election in 1933. These were all Democratic mayors.
And, as the Koch and Beame examples prove, you can challenge the mayor for the Democratic nomination. So, no, nothing misleading.
I like what Robert Gangi is purposing and will represent this city in the very best way. I would suggest people check him out.