Inwood Groups Show Strength in Push for Contextual Rezoning

On Wednesday night, well over 100 people packed into the Community Board 12 Land Use Committee meeting—with more than a dozen outside, unable to fit in—and almost unanimously denounced even the suggestion of rezoning Inwood to higher densities given the limits on how much rent-restricted housing an upzoning would create.
“[Mandatory Inclusionary Housing] is a Trojan horse for development that causes displacement,” said Pat Courtney of Inwood Preservation, referring to the city’s policy of requiring a portion of rent-restricted housing in rezoned areas. And to applause, Marshall Douglass, from Uptown Progressive Action and the Northern Manhattan Is Not For Sale coalition, said he hoped EDC would take note of the “vehemence against [when] outsiders come and tell us what we want in our neighborhood.”
The meeting was the first public discussion to follow the Economic Development Corporation (EDC)’s announcement that, in response to neighborhood feedback, it was expanding the boundaries of its proposed rezoning area to include not only the areas east of 10th Avenue, but significant portions of the neighborhood west of 10th Avenue.
Community groups and elected officials have long called for a contextual rezoning for the neighborhood that would limit the allowable building heights and preserve neighborhood character—and in May EDC said it would seek to honor that request, along with exploring potentially higher densities along avenues in order to trigger the city’s mandatory inclusionary housing policy.
But some participants said they were startled by a pamphlet provided Wednesday that illustrated, among other, less dense options, possible scenarios in which some of the avenues and even side streets were upzoned to higher densities.
Detailed discussion of zoning possibilities
Wednesday was the first opportunity for the community to see what exact zoning designations the city was considering. In small groups facilitated by city staff, participants were asked to look at examples of how particular sites might look under various zoning scenarios and provide feedback.
For instance, on the corner of Broadway and West 207 Street, under the current zoning of R7-2, a typical new building could be eight to 16 stories and include about 112 market-rate apartments.
Under one potential new zoning, R7A—the preferred zoning designation of several community groups—heights would always be limited to eight stories and typically include 112 market-rate apartments.
Under another potential option, R7D, heights would be limited to 11 stories, typically including 125 to 133 market-rate apartments and 42 to 50 rent-restricted ones.
Yet another potential option is R8A—14 story buildings with 166 to 178 market-rate apartments and 56 to 67 rent-restricted ones.
The city has not yet endorsed any of these scenarios; in fact, director of the Department of City Planning Marisa Lago recently expressed reservations that a private developers’ application to rezone parts of Seaman Avenue to R8A would disrupt the fabric of the neighborhood.
Many attendees, sporting buttons that said “Rezone R7A Inwood,” denounced the two denser options presented, even though they would result in the creation of some income-targeted units. They said that considering that the rent-restricted units required by mandatory inclusionary housing would not be affordable to the quarter of Inwood families that make less than $20,000 a year, they could see little use in adding more density to the neighborhood.
Some were concerned that taller buildings will destroy Inwood’s character or overtax neighborhood infrastructure. Even more are worried that bigger buildings in which a majority of apartments are market-rate—along with the attention generated by a rezoning—will only accelerate the neighborhood’s gentrification and the displacement of low-income residents.
“How can we survive with what you’re proposing?” said resident Candida Uraga through a translator. “We’re not thinking about the people who pay their rent but can’t, at the same time, put food on the table.”
One outlier said that he might be willing to consider a limited upzoning to R7D of particular areas if he had been offered more knowledge about the city’s overall plan for the neighborhood, including how much affordable housing would be created east of 10th Avenue. (While the city has already proposed rezoning the areas west of 10th avenue from industrial and auto-uses to residential and commercial uses, including some rent-restricted housing under the mandatory inclusionary housing policy, that part of the plan was not part of the discussion on Wednesday.)
Community Board Chair Wayne Benjamin—who labored all evening to limit protest, but also to meet a request for continuous Spanish translation—said that the board has long called for some kind of contextual rezoning.
“This is the first time they’ve actually stepped up and begun doing something,” he said. “Now the question is, what’s the proper zone.”
He added that because the neighborhood’s character varies, he believes different zoning designations might be appropriate for different parts of the neighborhood. Yet he noted that the board, like many in the community, has long objected that the affordable units required by mandatory inclusionary housing do not target lower incomes.
Critics increasingly organized
It was clear that the Northern Manhattan Is Not For Sale coalition, Save Inwood Library and other neighborhood groups opposed to displacement or overdevelopment had turned out in full force, each with their own, sometimes overlapping demands.
There were repeated calls for a contextual rezoning to be expanded to areas to the south and north of those offered by EDC. Others said the city should not redevelop Inwood library with affordable housing, but instead find other sites for affordable housing development. Many recommended the city discontinue the use of zoning as a tool to create affordable housing, and place more focus on protecting rent-stabilized apartments and their tenants and ending the warehousing of vacant properties.
Reflecting a desire to ensure sufficient participation of Inwood’s Latino community, attendees also pressed for continuous Spanish translation after the community board’s translator departed before the meeting had finished.
At the next rezoning discussion on July 6, EDC will present their findings from Wednesday’s meeting, and the Land Use Committee will hold a hearing for the private developers’ application to rezone the site on Seaman Avenue.
While the meeting has already been pushed back from July 5 to accommodate vacation schedules, there were calls at Wednesday’s meeting to further push back the meeting date to ensure better attendance. City Limits will post the final date and time at our Zonein.org event page as soon as a decision has been reached.
UPDATE: Stephanie Baez, an EDC representative, said in a statement sent to City Limits, “We welcome the opportunity to discuss this initiative, provide information and listen to the community’s input. We look forward to continuing this conversation with Community Board 12, residents and stakeholders in order to inform a plan that will bring affordable housing, jobs, and waterfront access to Inwood residents, while preserving the neighborhood’s distinct character.”
No 40 story luxury towers.
Excuse me… I was there and that was a great synopsis. The dialogue was had, CDC needs to listen…
I will continue to say that EDC is doing this over the summer deliberately knowing our board is on summer recess…
This is about the Mayor’s re-election and he could care less about what happens to the regular folks…
No one wants to talk about the lead in our water… If a school has 450x the dangerous levels in Flint, MI, don’t you believe that the surrounding buildings are with lead as well.
Combining 1) an influx of wealthier outsiders with 2) an antiquated, over-taxed infrastructure will place a lethal curse on Inwood, with implications for Washington Heights.
Infrastructure refers to sub-street utilities (gas, electric, potable water, sewer), transit systems (subways, busses, bridges and vehicular traffic choke points etc.) plus civic and social services (police, fire, ambulance, medical, schools, etc.)
Our current residents need relief from unaffordable and escalating rents, rent decontrol, mis-managed apartment houses, cramped housing conditions, harassment and the accumulation of warehoused and neglected buildings.
It’s always messy to try and summarize zoning details for a newspaper article, especially when converting zoning density to “stories”, the linga franca of building size.
To be clear, the current R7-2 zoning throughout ALL of Inwood has an allowable density (Floor Area Ratio or FAR) of 3.44 for schemes that are tall and skinny, or 4.0 for schemes that are fat and short. The fat-and-short works out to six to eight stories for most lots, which is why recent buildings in Inwood like the Stack or the condo at Payson and Seaman are about the same size as their older neighbors. The skinny buildings are theoretically possible but very rare because you need huge lot sizes to make them economically practical; when they do pop up they break the streetwall and are generally bad urban planning.
In general most Inwood buildings are five to eight stories and have an actual built density of around FAR 3.5 to 4.5. There are a few blocks that are lower (217th St for example has a density of around FAR 1.0 due to its historic Tudor houses), and a very, very few isolated examples that are FAR 5 or higher. And most of those are community facilities like the tower next to the Y, as community facilities can go all the way up to FAR 6.5 under current zoning.
The point is, Inwood has a remarkably consistent existing density that is unlike other parts of Manhattan. Side streets on the Upper West Side or Greenwich Village, for example, are often zoned lower than Inwood and have as-built FAR of around 2. Much of the Upper East Side on its side streets is less than FAR 4.
All of this is a prelude to saying that Inwood is already quite dense in its residential areas, and it is looking to maintain that medium-density zoning by updating it to R7A (or whatever zoning best matches built conditions) in order to ensure that any new building mass end up short and fat and 8 stories tall and not oddly skinny and much taller. This is what the neighborhood has been asking for since more than a decade ago, when other parts of the city started getting contextual rezonings.
But those requests were long ignored. Even at the start of the InwoodNYC rezoning process a year ago the city ignored them, because they thought it would be smoother sailing if they only focused on rezoning the former industrial areas to become residential and thereby create thousands of new housing units. They soon realized that the precedent that would set was greatly alarming existing residents into opposing their plans, as was then writ large in the case of a private rezoning proposal at Sherman Plaza. (That aimed for R9A/R8X, an enormous leap in FAR to more than 7, and was ultimately voted down by the local councilmember after mass protests over its size and lack of affordability).
So the city came back to say “ok, we heard you, and yes, we will expand the rezoning to preserve the neighborhood’s character”, more or less as the statement from Ms. Baez above makes clear. On that basis people were expecting to hear about how different R5, R6 and R7 contextual variants would map to existing built conditions and preserve them in these established areas. i.e. if the City wanted to do its plan that would bring affordable housing, jobs and waterfont access, it would have to offer to preserve the neighborhood’s distinct character.
And that is why people were shocked when the city handed out materials at this meeting that included R8A with highlighted statements about how you can only trigger MIH and get affordable housing if you go bigger. No one ever asked the city to upzone the existing residential areas. The meeting was being held explicitly to NOT upzone these areas and prevent future upzonings (again, with new housing going to the vast former industrial areas near transit and the river, to the east of 10th Ave, in the areas not discussed last night). It was a bait-and-switch to turn a meeting about contextual rezonings into yet another forum to preach the mayor’s agenda of ramming MIH into an existing residential area.
Inwood is not a NIMBY neighborhood. We have a lot of unsightly and difficult city infrastructure in our backyard, and have been open to the idea of more housing and more affordable housing in underutilized industrial areas and maybe even along the commercial streets. Such ideas would be thrown out of Forest Hills or Riverdale in two seconds. We accept the idea of more 8 story buildings (i.e. R7A) because it’s what we predominantly have now and it works great (as any urban planner will tell you). But we thought we had a deal to protect that character of desirable medium-density in exchange for potentially rezoning these other areas, and instead we saw on the table zoning types that would upzone 100% of Inwood, encourage teardowns of our many soft sites, and change our consistent streetwalls of 65 ft high to 105 ft high with 14 story setback towers.
The city is playing dirty pool, and divide-and-conquer. It will not be tolerated lightly.