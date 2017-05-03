Video: Is Your Child’s Backpack Too Heavy?

Bronx Media Lab

Rising school standards mean more books and notebooks at an earlier grade. School choice at the middle-school level has some students traveling longer from home to school and back. Aging school buildings lack lockers to hold materials.

It all adds up to more weight on the shoulders of middle-schoolers. Next time you see a pre-teen walking to or from school, check out what they’re carrying: Chances are its bulk and weight will exceed what you remember hauling at that age.

As the students in the Bronx Media Lab at M.S. 244 in Kingsbridge Terrace learned, that burden is more than an annoyance. At its extreme, it could be a health risk.

Watch their report below. And if you think your public middle-schooler hauls too much heft, snap a picture of their pack and send it to us.