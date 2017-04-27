Read our ZoneIn Newsletter on Two Bridges Development and the LES Rezoning Debate

As part of its ZoneIn project covering the debates over housing, development and displacement taking place in so many New York neighborhoods, City Limits is periodically producing four-page newsletters that outline the basics of the debate and the process to neighborhood residents. Our first edition in February covered the Downtown Far Rockaway plan. Below are the four versions of our latest, dealing with the long-sought Lower East Side rezoning, the counter-proposal to rezone only a core area of Chinatown, and the simultaneous conversation about a series of tall buildings proposed for the Two Bridges area. Feel free to read, print, share … and comment or critique below!

ZoneIn Newsletter – Lower East Side Edition – English by City Limits (New York) on Scribd

ZoneIn Newsletter – Lower East Side Edition – TraditionalChinese by City Limits (New York) on Scribd

ZoneIn Newsletter – Lower East Side Edition – Spanish by City Limits (New York) on Scribd

ZoneIn Newsletter – Lower East Side Edition – Simplified Chinese by City Limits (New York) on Scribd