Max & Murphy: The Mayor, the Money, the Borough Where it’s Sunny

In our latest podcast, City Limits’ Jarrett Murphy and Ben Max of Gotham Gazette talk about Mayor de Blasio’s relationship with the press and voters, money in the 2017 campaign, police surveillance, neighborhood rezonings and the upcoming City Hall in the Bronx.
Check out some of the items referenced during our chat:
NYTimes:Bill de Blasio’s Press Problem? Don’t Ask
City Limits: UrbaNerd: Yes, Even West Virginians Have Skin in the 2017 NYC Campaigns
Gotham Gazette: City Council Members Opt Out of Campaign Finance Program
City Limits: A Mix of Feelings on East New York Rezoning’s 1-Year Anniversary
Gotham Gazette: The East New York Rezoning, One Year Later
City Limits: City and State Lawmakers Move to Regulate Police Surveillance
Gotham Gazette: Thousands of Low-Profile Cases Could Turn on Police Body Camera Footage
City Limits: Growth Fears Fuel Effort to Protect Chinatown. Now, Where Exactly is Chinatown?
City Limits: Investors’ Guidebooks to Rezoning Areas Foresee Dramatic Change
City Limits: De Blasio Plan for Garment District Spurs Fierce Debate
Gotham Gazette: De Blasio Holds Town Hall as Week on Staten Island Nears Conclusion
Office of the Mayor:“City Hall in Your Borough” Lands in the Bronx Late May
This week’s sampled music is the RATM classic “Sleep Now in the Fire“