Max & Murphy: The Mayor, the Money, the Borough Where it’s Sunny

In our latest podcast, City Limits’ Jarrett Murphy and Ben Max of Gotham Gazette talk about Mayor de Blasio’s relationship with the press and voters, money in the 2017 campaign, police surveillance, neighborhood rezonings and the upcoming City Hall in the Bronx.

Check out some of the items referenced during our chat:

This week’s sampled music is the RATM classic “Sleep Now in the Fire“