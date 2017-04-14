Flushing Town Hall and New York Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation to Celebrate Buddha’s Birthday with Unique Presentation of Mystic and Glamorous, an Exhibition of Goryeo Buddhist Painting, in April and May

Flushing Town Hall and the Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation will present an exhibition featuring the artworks of three contemporary Korean artists who have inherited and developed the spirit and traditional techniques of Goryeo Buddhist Paintings in April.

The works by Joy Rock, Chang Ho Kang, and Seoung Jo Hyun illuminate the renaissance in Korean fine arts during the Goryeo Dynasty. The new exhibition, “Mystic and Glamorous”, will run from April 22 to May 3 (which is Buddha’s birthday according to the Lunar calendar), and feature a lecture and demonstration displaying mastery of this traditional technique in Flushing Town Hall’s theatre on April 22.

“As our mission is to bring people together by presenting global arts programming our gallery and theatre, we welcome the opportunity to present these wonderful artists and guests who have traveled to us from around the globe,” said Ellen Kodadek, Executive and Artistic Director at Flushing Town Hall. “We are delighted to host this magnificent and informative exhibition.”

“We hope Americans would have a chance to get to know and appreciate Goryeo Buddhist Paintings, as we plan to expand the exhibition to other cities in the United States,” said Jeeyoung Kim, Chairperson, Board of Directors, Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation. “The high quality of Goryeo Buddhist Paintings is already acknowledged, but during the Chosun Dynasty, its heritage did not continue. A small number of devoted artists are uncovering and reestablishing the genre.”

The art of the Goryeo Dynasty is represented by three distinguished genres: Goryeo Buddhist Painting, Goryeo Pottery, and Goryeo Sutra Transcribing Art. Though Goryeo Pottery is widely known, many people are unfamiliar with Buddhist Painting and Sutra Transcribing Art.

Goryeo was a Buddhist Kingdom that lasted 474 years (from 918 to 1392), and the people of Goryeo had a deep sense of faith in Buddhism and after a 30-year war against the Mongols the people of Goryeo returned to Gaegyeong and produced Buddhist paintings on silk with gold powder. The Buddhist paintings that remain today – about 160 pieces – are all works after Gaegyeong was reestablished as the capital of Goryeo in 1270.

All of those works were painted on top of silk canvasses and hung on walls with hanging poles. Unlike wall paintings, they had the advantage of being hung up only when necessary and were thus mobile. Goryeo Buddhist paintings involved the use of gold powder and the technique of coloring the back of the silk canvas. They are distinguishable by patterns of exquisitely drawn lines.

The three artists whose works will be presented at Flushing Town Hall this Spring have long and distinguished careers focusing on Buddhist Painting. They all received Masters in Fine Arts in Buddhist Painting at Yongin University, currently serve in research roles, and have had their works awards – presented in solo and group exhibitions.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Admission is free though there is a suggested $5 donation. Further details are available at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222. Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot – located a short distance from the 7 train – at 137-35 Northern Blvd., in Flushing, Queens.

This season, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers – for FREE. Under the new “Teen Access Program”, all 13- to 19-year-old boys and girls (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love in the arts and culture.

For Calendar Items

Mystic and Glamorous

SAT, APR 22, 5 PM

Opening Reception: SAT, APR 22, 5-7 PM

Lecture & Demonstration: SAT, APR 22, 7-8 PM (Theater)

Gallery Dates: SAT, APR 22 – WED, MAY 3

Gallery Hours: TUE-SUN, 12-5 PM

$5 Suggested Donation/FREE for Members & Students

An exhibition of Goryeo Buddhist Painting. In partnership with New York Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, Inc., this exhibition features the art works of three contemporary Korean artists: Joy Rock, Chang Ho Kang, and Seoung Jo Hyun, who have inherited and developed the spirit and traditional techniques of Goryeo Buddhist Paintings. The genre of Goryeo Buddhist Paintings is one of the highlights of the renaissance in Korean fine arts during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392).

Flushing Council on Culture and the Arts dba Flushing Town Hall is a not-for-profit organization which receives major support from the National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Mayor Bill de Blasio; Queens Borough President Melinda Katz; New York State Assembly Members Ron Kim, Ed Braunstein and Nily Rozic; New York City Council, Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, the Queens Delegation, and Council Members Costa Constantinides, Daniel Dromm, Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, Peter Koo, Karen Koslowitz, and Paul A. Vallone; Howard Gilman Foundation, the Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, and the Lily Auchincloss Foundation.

Support is also provided by AARP New York, Astoria Bank, Cathay Bank, Celestial Love Foundation, the Chinese-American Arts Council, FCCA’s Chinese Cultural Committee, Chinese Radio Network, Dr. Hsing-Lih Chou/ New York Institute of Culture and the Arts, Con Edison, Crossings TV, Exploring the Metropolis, Farrell Fritz, Flushing Bank, Barbara Garii, Gerson Family Foundation, Gerson Properties, Simon Gerson, the Glow Foundation, Hakka Association of New York, Howard Graf & Kathy Donovan, Graf & Lewent Architects, LLP, Heather Harrison, Raymond D. Jasen, Ellen Kodadek, the Laura B. Vogler Foundation, Nelson Lee, James S. Liao, Steven Lii, the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, Materials for the Arts, William McClure, Metro Plus Health Plan, New York Community Bank, New York Community Bank Foundation, New York Shandong Association , New York State Presenters Network, the Ong Family Foundation, Queens Art Education Center, Queens College, Georgiana Reese-Benatti, RuDanceNY Ballroom Dance School, Shanghai Commercial Bank, JoAnn She, Mike Sperendi & Jan Schneider, St. Joseph’s College, Veronica Tsang, Tony & Tai Wang/WAC Lighting, and Constance Wingate.

About Flushing Town Hall

Flushing Town Hall (FTH) presents multi-disciplinary global arts that engage and educate the global communities of Queens and New York City, in order to foster mutual appreciation. As advocates of arts equity since 1979, we support local, immigrant, national, and international artists, developing partnerships and collaborations that enhance our efforts. As a member of New York City’s Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), we serve to restore, manage and program the historic 1862 landmark on behalf of the City of New York. FTH celebrates the history of Queens as the home of Jazz, by presenting the finest in Jazz performance. We are committed to arts education and hands-on learning, for the arts-curious, arts enthusiasts, and professional artists. We serve one of the most diverse communities in the world, and strive to uphold the legacy of inclusiveness that has defined our community since the Flushing Remonstrance of 1657.

For Tickets & More info:

www.flushingtownhall.org

(718) 463-7700 x222

137-35 Northern Blvd. Flushing, NY 11354