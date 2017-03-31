“Litter Monsters” was created by 5th grade students from PS/MS 34 M, Franklin D. Roosevelt, a NYC public school located in Alphabet City. The animation and live action creation was part of Cafeteria Culture’s interdisciplinary environmental education program, Youth Media for Trash Free Waters, which was generously funded by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 2, Sustainable Materials Management Section, CASD.
* * * *
Heather Anne Chamberlain
This photo was taken while waiting outside the old Manhattan Repertory Theatre doors located on the sixth floor of the tiny but tall building next to Walgreens on the corner 42nd street and 8th ave....when I took this shot, I was about to go into the rehearsal of my first NYC Off Off play that I was directing and self-producing. I was in awe at the universe for putting me there. I was so nervous that my stomach hurt. I was so grateful for spending even those few moments in the greatest city in the world, my childhood dream came true, in this moment. And this picture captured that for moment forever for me.
* * * *
Karen Savage
I'd gone to Washington Square Park to shoot some pictures for a class when these incredible acrobats showed up and put on one of the best street shows I've ever seen. Folks in the park just gravitated towards them and pretty soon we were all smiling and laughing together. To me, that's part of what makes New York so special - more than 8 million of us live here, but there are these spontaneous moments when even strangers can feel like old friends.
* * * *
Nick Perez
It was taken at a protest about a month ago. They were protesting about Trump’s immigration plans. This man dressed up as Trump
* * * *
Caitlin Shann
Over the last couple of years I’ve developed an appreciation for pigeons. They are incredible: they’re intelligent, hardy, and just beautiful. And they’re everywhere – when you live pigeons, you have a friend wherever you go. I took this picture in Greeley Square in midtown where I worked for a few years. Even in the most stressful spots in this city, sometimes you get lucky enough to look up and see pigeons conducting an orchestra in the sky…
* * * *
“Paradice” by Roo Zine. Produced at Brooklyn Noyze Lab in Greenpoint.
I am a life-long artist and art educator and I have lived in Brooklyn my entire adult life. One day in May 2007 in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, where I live, I was launched into artist activism (thus “socially engaged” art work) rapidly and spontaneously. A serious land-use and zoning issue arose in my beloved community and like others I had no idea what to do. I was angry but felt quite powerless. My neighbors felt the same way; a few of us decided to co-found an all-volunteer community coalition entitled: CG CORD/Carroll Gardens Coalition for Respectful Development with ART as its primary communication vehicle. I was an artist and normally I flew solo. However my love for my community and the looming issues facing us moved my artistic and creative passions. Thus, I created my first art activist mural for our local F Train station outdoors in the plaza.
* * * *
Angely Mercado
This photo was taken on one of the last days that Pope Francis was making appearances in NYC during the fall of 2015. The cops were celebrating that things had actually gone smoothly by Madison Square Garden and took a celebratory group photo together while another cop ran up and took a selfie with the group. The organized chaos and hectic joyfulness of it all really symbolized NYC for me.
* * * *
Triada Samaras
I found a little girl’s pink tricycle left out in the cold tonight by a blinking bodega in Brooklyn. It was shivering next to the hydrant. I can only wonder why this tiny vehicle was left behind and by whom? Did the rider grow too large for the seat? Did the city swallow her somehow? I hope this story has a happy ending but I can not be sure…
* * * *
Angelica Aquino
May you feel peace when you look at this picture. May peace part of your daily existence.
* * * *
George Torres Jr..@gt_graffixx
Live painting honoring Bob Marley Spray paint and acrylics….done at collagenyc…every Tuesday night 7-1am
* * * *
This was shot on 35mm one week after the recent inauguration. Many people were considering where to go; this elder had a map on the downtown local.
* * * *
Adi Talwar
Sunrise over the Norwood section of the Bronx, February 3 2017.
* * * *
Nelson Host Santiago
This picture is based on my childhood. I grew up on 174th and Southern Blvd -right in the middle of the Bronx burning. My building was the only one standing. The others were either abandoned or burnt to the ground. Kids in the area played in the rubble. So many buildings were gone that you could see to Manhattan and see the skyline..
* * * *
Nelson Host Santiago
The relationship between young people, politics and social media.
* * * *
Triada Samaras
Once upon a time there was an American dream…I will never forget seeing the Empire State Building for the first time. I was five or six years old and sitting in the backseat of a sedan with my sister and when I first glimpsed this stunning building with the “needle” on top. I grabbed her arm and exclaimed, “LOOK!!!” She was even younger than me and did not seem very impressed. But I felt this building to be my blood relative almost instantly. I vowed right then and there I would move to New York City as soon as I was older. My parents chuckled. But while I was from a small New England town with quaint white homes and red bars, I knew in that moment I would have to follow the skyscrapers in my life. And later, I did just that. And I am still here.
* * * *
* * * *
Triada Samaras
A car in Brownstone Brooklyn under a fake electric moon looks like a mysterious and even menacing machine capable of starting up its engine quietly and driving away on its own into the snowy darkness. No?
* * * *
Triada Samaras
I was visiting a Brooklyn handball court on 4th Avenue when I took this cell phone photo. At the fence , I looked down and there I saw the stark and beautiful contrast between black and white in the shoes and in the fence and in the game. The yin and yang of it I mean. The day and night of it. Now the the viewer can see this too and make whatever they like of it.
* * * *
Triada Samaras
This is one of my first cell phone photos taken a few years ago. I remember I was on the NYC subway nervously trying to figure out “what I was doing.” I finally snapped the button and saw this image. In an instant I realized I did not care “what I was doing” anymore. Because I just wanted to be doing it. A lot of my art life has been that way in fact.
* * * *
An audio mosaic of protests against president-elect Trump