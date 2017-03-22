VIDEO: Lessons from Overseas for Reporters Covering the Trump Era

Niclas

On March 22, City Limits and Impact Hub hosted a discussion on the challenges facing the press under the Trump presidency from the perspective of journalists who’ve worked in countries where media repression and authoritarianism aren’t hypothetical possibilities, but historical fact. Our video of the event, below, picks up with a question about access to information. Speakers include Deputy Executive Director Robert Mahoney of the Committee to Protect Journalists, Cuban journalist Lidia Hernandez and freelance reporter Olesia Plokhii.