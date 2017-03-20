Lessons from Overseas for Reporters Covering the Trump Era

Niclas

Join City Limits and Impact Hub for a discussion on the challenges facing the press under the Trump presidency from the perspective of journalists who’ve worked in countries where media repression and authoritarianism aren’t hypothetical possibilities, but historical fact.

Enemies of the State:

Media repression around the world, lessons for a new U.S. era

Wed, Mar 22 from 12:00 – 1:00pm EDT Politics & Society

Speakers include Deputy Executive Director Robert Mahoney of the Committee to Protect Journalists, Cuban journalist Lidia Hernandez and freelance reporter Olesia Plokhii.

Register for the event here.

Or watch below: