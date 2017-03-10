ZoneIn Audio: Your Voice on the De Blasio Rezonings

Evan Forester

One reason ZoneIn exists is to inform the public about what the de Blasio administration is planning to do as it works to fulfill its vision of a denser city with 80,000 units of new income-targeted housing over 10 years. Another is to let policymakers, journalists and other city residents know the feelings of people who live in the areas targeted for rezoning.

That’s why this site encourages readers to email comments (or story ideas or op-eds or criticisms of our coverage), post them directly on a story, submit more general input to this website via Make Your Voice Heard, use Twitter or Facebook or call our toll free number 1-844-ZONE-NYC (844-966-3692).

Calling that number means we can actually hear your voice. And, if you consent, we might share that voice with the world, right here:

March 8, 2017: Downtown Far Rockaway’s Bruce Jacobs lays out his concerns