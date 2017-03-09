The Sights and Sounds of International Women’s Day

Annalisa Ranmarain

Feminist advocacy is sometimes seen as separate from, or even contrary to, broad-based movements for economic justice. Whether that’s sometimes true or not, it’s clearly not a dis that fits International Women’s Day, which traces its history to turn-of-the-20th-Century labor organizing and, in more recent U.S. incarnations, emphasizes bread-and-butter issues like pay equity and the centrality of women’s empowerment to broader economic development.

When New Yorkers gathered in Washington Square Park on Wednesday night, Annalisa Ranmarain—a full-time college student who also holds down a job and interns at City Limits—was there with her camera. Here’s what she captured:

Photo Gallery

Videos