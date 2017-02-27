Live Video: Town Hall on the State of the Jerome Ave Rezoning with Elected Officials

NYCDCP

As part of its plan to build and preserve 200,000 units of income-targeted housing over 10 years, the de Blasio administration has proposed rezoning a long corridor of Jerome Avenue in the Bronx to accommodate more residential space. Members of the Bronx Coalition for a Community Vision, which proposed its own redevelopment vision for the area, have raised concerns about the impact of the rezoning on low-income tenants and existing small businesses.

On Thursday, March 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., members of the coalition will hear from the two City Council representatives whose views on the rezoning will do much to shape the outcome: Fernando Cabrera and Vanessa Gibson.

Watch it here: