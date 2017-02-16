An Action Plan for Immigrants Fearing Detention or Deportation

Make the Road New York has produced the poster below explaining steps that families who are concerned about being targeted by immigration enforcement should take.

People who are concerned they might be deported can call the Immigrant Defense Project’s free legal helpline at 212-725-6422 or email info@immdefense.org.

Several helpful documents, like Power of Attorney forms, can be downloaded here. A detailed guide to some of the financial challenges facing families who are confronted by detention or deportation can be accessed here.