Podcast: Max & Murphy Discuss Trump & Housing

On the day that Donald Trump gets the nuclear codes, the fate of public-housing capital support and the prospects for fair-housing enforcement might seem obscure concerns. But that’s just the reason to pay attention to them: Because policies like that are likely to change below the radar of most of the media, and because they really matter to New York City.

As Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max and yours truly discuss in the podcast below, little is known about what direction the Trump administration will take on the housing policy questions that matter most to New York City. But at least we can discuss what those questions are, as well as the latest news on affordable housing and rezoning coming out of City Hall and the prospects for 421-a revival in Albany. Give a listen.