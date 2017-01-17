Watch Our Trump Infrastructure Event … Live!

By week’s end the United States will have a new president and enter a new era, arguably the most unpredictable one in most readers’ lifetimes. While some will boycott the inauguration and others will celebrate it, one intriguing part of Donald Trump’s campaign platform was his commitment to investing in new and improved infrastructure.

Yet that aspect of the incoming president’s agenda is also hard to predict. Will the plan really materialize? Will it benefit blue states as well as red, the poor who ride buses as well as more affluent who drive cars? And will the work be done in a way that creates good jobs for many, or just big profits for a few?

On Wednesday, January 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the CUNY Graduate School of Journalism at 219 West 40th Street, City Limits will bring together journalist Neil de Mause, transportation activist Veronica Vanterpool, labor export Ed Watt and youto talk about the infrastructure improvements NYC needs, the social-justice elements of a progressive works program and whether the Trump administration can deliver either.

We’ll also let the audience take Sharpies and Post-Its to maps of the boroughs and the region to pinpoint the infrastructure that makes a difference in their lives and needs work. Those recommendations will guide our reporting on this topic over the next year.

Join us in person (there are a very few spots left) or watch our live webcast below.

And whether you plan to come or watch or devote your Wednesday evening to getting your tuxedo ready for the inaugural ball, you can send us your suggestions for what infrastructure improvements would make your NYC a better place to work and live.

Comment below, email them to us at editor@citylimits.org or tweet them out (@citylimitsnews is our handle and #infrastructureNYC is the hashtag).

